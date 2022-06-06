Missing 13-Year-Old Boy Found, Boston Police Say

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify a man accused of aggravated assault. Around noon on May 24, the man allegedly brandished the handle of a gun that was tucked into the waistband of his pants while walking on Edgewood Street in Roxbury, according to police.
Police identified the victim of a hit-and-run crash in East Boston last month as they continue to search for the driver who fled the scene. Alan Martel, 58, of East Boston, was rushed to the ICU with life-threatening injuries on May 12, the night of the crash. He died on May 26, Boston police said Friday.
A woman accused of running over her boyfriend John O’Keefe, a Boston police officer, and killing him in January while attempting to make a three-point-turn after dropping him off at a party in Canton was arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court Friday. Karen Read pleaded not guilty. She was indicted...
A 12-year-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after he was pulled from the bottom of a pool, authorities said. In Essex County, Groveland Police and Fire crews in Newburyport responded to a report of a medical incident at a pool at a private recreational camp on Bare Hill Road just before 11 a.m. on Friday, June 10.
Police in Plainville, Massachusetts, are searching for a missing 17-year-old. Keegan Jones, 17, hasn't been seen since yesterday afternoon. He is described as 5-foot-8, 125 to 130 pounds with long, light brown hair. He was last seen leaving King Philip Regional High School around 5:15 p.m. and last known to be wearing a maroon shirt and khaki pants.
MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mansfield woman has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of a Boston police officer who was found outside a home in Canton back in January. A Norfolk County Grand Jury indicted Karen Read, 42, of Mansfield Thursday on charges of second-degree murder,...
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Methuen police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing 14-year-old girl. Priesaes Posadas was last seen on at 35 Elmwood Road on June 4, according to a release issued by the department. She is described as being 5 feet tall,...
Massachusetts State Police said a woman stole a Malden police cruiser and led authorities on a police pursuit through Boston and Interstate 93 late Tuesday night. Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Malden Police released an alert that one of their police cruisers was stolen, officials said. Police said the cruiser was spotted driving erratically on Zakim Bridge minutes after the alert was issued.
NEW BEDFORD — Police have confirmed that no injuries were reported after shots were fired in New Bedford's West End early Friday morning. New Bedford Police Department spokesperson Lt. Scott Carola noted the incident did result in some property damage. Patrol units responded to shots fired in the neighborhood...
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A 6-year-old boy is currently missing, and another person is dead following an incident on the Merrimack River, Thursday. “A mother and father and their four children, were believed to be fishing on Deer Island in Newburyport when two children allegedly entered the Merrimack River,” according to Newburyport police and fire officials. Officials say the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m.
A boy was rescued from a pool at a camp in Groveland, Massachusetts, on Friday morning, officials say. The 12-year-old from Newburyport was conscious when first responders arrived at the private camp on Bare Hill Road, but people on scene had conducted CPR, according to the Groveland fire and police departments.
PLYMOUTH, Mass. (TCD) -- A 48-year-old New Hampshire man will spend the rest of his life in prison for his role in the death of a 29-year-old woman who was found badly burned near train tracks. On June 2, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office announced Julian Squires was found...
One person is in custody in connection with a fire at the Satanic Temple in Salem, Massachusetts, late Friday night, police said. Salem police confirm they arrested a suspect after the fire at the Satanic Temple, located at 64 Bridge Street. The suspect's name was not immediately released. Aerial footage...
DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — The girlfriend of a Boston police officer who died during a winter storm in January after authorities say she struck him with her vehicle pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder at her Superior Court arraignment on Friday. Karen Read, 42, of Mansfield, had originally been...
A Billerica man who failed to come to court after two incidents in Revere last year finally appeared before a judge last week, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. Paul Gioiosa, 44, was arraigned in Chelsea District Court for the incidents on Thursday, June 2, the office said, one...
A woman was killed when a dump truck collided with her SUV Friday morning on Cape Cod, police said. The two vehicles collided as the woman pulled out of the Heritage Plaza business park in Sandwich at about 9:48 a.m., according to the local police. The woman, a 66-year-old from...
Editor's note: For the latest on this developing story, click here or go to Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra to read the story in Spanish. Several agencies responded Thursday evening to the Merrimack River near the Whittier Bridge in Massachusetts for reports of several people in the water, and officials later confirmed that one woman had died and her 6-year-old son remained missing.
BOSTON — Boston Police are searching for a man who “sucker-punched” a security guard in the head at Fenway Park before running from the area. Police say it was an unprovoked attack and that the guard, an adult man, was taken to a local area hospital for treatment.
