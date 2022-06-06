ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Missing 13-Year-Old Boy Found, Boston Police Say

NECN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 13-year-old boy who had been missing since Saturday evening was found...

www.necn.com

whdh.com

Boston police ask for help identifying man wanted in connection with assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify a man accused of aggravated assault. Around noon on May 24, the man allegedly brandished the handle of a gun that was tucked into the waistband of his pants while walking on Edgewood Street in Roxbury, according to police.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Victim Identified in East Boston Hit-and-Run

Police identified the victim of a hit-and-run crash in East Boston last month as they continue to search for the driver who fled the scene. Alan Martel, 58, of East Boston, was rushed to the ICU with life-threatening injuries on May 12, the night of the crash. He died on May 26, Boston police said Friday.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

MISSING TEEN: Plainville, Mass. Police Seek Missing 17-Year-Old

Police in Plainville, Massachusetts, are searching for a missing 17-year-old. Keegan Jones, 17, hasn't been seen since yesterday afternoon. He is described as 5-foot-8, 125 to 130 pounds with long, light brown hair. He was last seen leaving King Philip Regional High School around 5:15 p.m. and last known to be wearing a maroon shirt and khaki pants.
PLAINVILLE, MA
MassLive.com

Malden police cruiser hijacked by woman, led police on chase through Boston and Interstate 93, Massachusetts State Police say

Massachusetts State Police said a woman stole a Malden police cruiser and led authorities on a police pursuit through Boston and Interstate 93 late Tuesday night. Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Malden Police released an alert that one of their police cruisers was stolen, officials said. Police said the cruiser was spotted driving erratically on Zakim Bridge minutes after the alert was issued.
MALDEN, MA
1420 WBSM

No Injuries in Latest New Bedford Shooting

NEW BEDFORD — Police have confirmed that no injuries were reported after shots were fired in New Bedford's West End early Friday morning. New Bedford Police Department spokesperson Lt. Scott Carola noted the incident did result in some property damage. Patrol units responded to shots fired in the neighborhood...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

UPDATE: One dead, 6-year-old missing following incident on Merrimack River

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A 6-year-old boy is currently missing, and another person is dead following an incident on the Merrimack River, Thursday. “A mother and father and their four children, were believed to be fishing on Deer Island in Newburyport when two children allegedly entered the Merrimack River,” according to Newburyport police and fire officials. Officials say the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
NECN

Boy Saved From Drowning in Pool at Camp in Mass., Officials Say

A boy was rescued from a pool at a camp in Groveland, Massachusetts, on Friday morning, officials say. The 12-year-old from Newburyport was conscious when first responders arrived at the private camp on Bare Hill Road, but people on scene had conducted CPR, according to the Groveland fire and police departments.
GROVELAND, MA
NECN

Person Arrested After Fire at Satanic Temple in Salem

One person is in custody in connection with a fire at the Satanic Temple in Salem, Massachusetts, late Friday night, police said. Salem police confirm they arrested a suspect after the fire at the Satanic Temple, located at 64 Bridge Street. The suspect's name was not immediately released. Aerial footage...
SALEM, MA
liveboston617.org

Four Suspects in Custody After Four Loaded Firearms and Drugs Recovered During Search Warrant Execution in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Girlfriend of Boston officer pleads not guilty to murder

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — The girlfriend of a Boston police officer who died during a winter storm in January after authorities say she struck him with her vehicle pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder at her Superior Court arraignment on Friday. Karen Read, 42, of Mansfield, had originally been...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Woman Dies in Dump Truck Crash on Cape Cod

A woman was killed when a dump truck collided with her SUV Friday morning on Cape Cod, police said. The two vehicles collided as the woman pulled out of the Heritage Plaza business park in Sandwich at about 9:48 a.m., according to the local police. The woman, a 66-year-old from...
SANDWICH, MA
NECN

Mom Dead, 6-Year-Old Boy Missing After Family Was Fishing on Merrimack River in Newburyport

Editor's note: For the latest on this developing story, click here or go to Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra to read the story in Spanish. Several agencies responded Thursday evening to the Merrimack River near the Whittier Bridge in Massachusetts for reports of several people in the water, and officials later confirmed that one woman had died and her 6-year-old son remained missing.
NEWBURYPORT, MA

