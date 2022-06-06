ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Top Gun' heirs sue Paramount over 'Top Gun: Maverick'

By Jonathan Stempel
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

June 6 (Reuters) - The family of the author whose article inspired the 1986 Tom Cruise movie "Top Gun" on Monday sued Paramount Pictures for copyright infringement over this year's blockbuster sequel "Top Gun: Maverick."

According to a complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court, the Paramount Global (PARA.O) unit failed to reacquire the rights to Ehud Yonay's 1983 article "Top Guns" from the family before releasing the "derivative" sequel.

The lawsuit by Shosh Yonay and Yuval Yonay, who live in Israel and are respectively Ehud's widow and son, seeks unspecified damages, including profits from "Top Gun: Maverick," and to block distribution of the movie or further sequels.

Paramount said in a statement: "These claims are without merit, and we will defend ourselves vigorously."

"Top Gun: Maverick" is this year's biggest box office hit, generating $291 million in North America and $548.6 million globally in its first 10 days of release. read more

The high-flying action film directed by Joseph Kosinski has received strong reviews, and has Cruise reprising his role as U.S. Navy test pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E9zBM_0g1yxguo00
U.S. actor Tom Cruise reacts next to fellow cast and crew members during the premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick' in London, Britain May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

It is already Cruise's highest-grossing film domestically, surpassing 2005's "War of the Worlds."

According to Monday's lawsuit, Paramount obtained exclusive movie rights to "Top Guns," published in the May 1983 issue of California magazine, before making the 1986 original, and even gave credit.

But the Yonays said Paramount deliberately ignored how the copyright reverted to them in January 2020, "thumbing its nose" at federal copyright law.

The Yonays said they sent Paramount a cease-and-desist letter on May 11, and that in response Paramount denied that the sequel derived from the 1983 article.

They said Paramount also argued that the sequel was "sufficiently completed" by the time the copyright reverted, in a "disingenuous attempt" to qualify for an exception to their claim. The Yonays said the sequel was completed in May 2021.

Lawyers for the Yonays did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Reached by phone, a woman who identified herself as Shosh Yonay and said her son was Yuval declined to comment.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional reporting by Dan Williams in Jerusalem Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 10

Susan Garvin
4d ago

So.. they wait to see how successful the movie is first to complain??? This has been in the works how many years? They should get nothing

Reply(1)
10
Seth Williams
4d ago

yea, notice how they sued AFTER it was successful? why not sue while it was being made. I know they knew it was in production. just more money grabbing from people.

Reply
7
Robert Gardzi
4d ago

It’s interesting all these bottom feeders come out now that the movie is a success

Reply
10
Related
DoYouRemember?

Kelly McGillis On Not Being In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ — “I’m Old And I’m Fat”

Kelly McGillis recently opened up on not being recast in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the original ’80s film Top Gun starring Tom Cruise. McGillis played Cruise’s love interest in the original, and many fans have been wondering why exactly she didn’t make a return. It was in an interview with Entertainment Tonight where she revealed she wouldn’t be in the sequel due to her own appearance.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Reportedly Embarrassed About One Specific Detail In 'Top Gun: Maverick', Insider Spills

Say it ain't so!Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer spilled the beans that despite Tom Cruise's widespread reputation for doing his own complicated and dangerous stunts on set, the actor was not allowed to fly the F-18 Super Hornet in the highly anticipated action sequel. Cruise takes pride in his abilities as a stuntman as well as an performer of the arts. Previously calling himself an "aerobatic pilot," he once stated he's done "more aerial sequences than any other actor."However, the U.S. Navy was reportedly uncomfortable with allowing the Mission Impossible star to pilot the $70 million military aircraft without...
MOVIES
Popculture

Val Kilmer's Daughter Recounts Filming of 'Extraordinary' 'Top Gun: Maverick' Scene

Top Gun: Maverick features Tom Cruise returning to the role that made him a superstar 36 years ago, but it also includes a heartbreaking scene with Val Kilmer. The Heat star has a small cameo as Tom "Iceman Kazansky, who reunites with Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. Kilmer's daughter, actress Mercedes Kilmer, told Page Six it was "extraordinary" to see the scene being filmed.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Elon Musk fans say they’re ‘immediately unfollowing’ tech billionaire after Channel 4 documentary

Viewers of the Channel 4 documentary Elon Musk: Superhero or Supervillain? have heaped scorn on the SpaceX founder.The documentary focused on Musk, the tech billionaire whose public behaviour and online persona have generated considerable controversy over the years.As well as highlighting Musk’s achievements, Superhero or Supervillain? delves into some of the more dubious aspects of Musk’s life and businesses, including a multi-million dollar lawsuit Musk’s company Tesla faced over allegations of racism. Viewers shared their thoughts on the series on social media, with some writing that they hadn’t known about some of the criticisms levelled at Musk until now.“Immediately...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Kosinski
Person
Tom Cruise
digitalspy.com

Top Gun: Maverick star thought he was "going to die" during one stunt

Following on from the first Top Gun film which came out 35 years ago, Top Gun: Maverick is the latest blockbuster people can't stop talking about. Tom Cruise plays Lieutenant Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, a Navy aviator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise who leads a new squad of fighter pilots. Miles Teller is also among the cast, and portrays Lieutenant Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw — the son of Maverick's old partner Goose.
MOVIES
The US Sun

Mystery death of Top Gun stuntman who perished filming stunt in chilling echo of Goose and left wife heartbroken

THE wife of a stunt pilot who plummeted to his death while filming a daring stunt for the original Top Gun movie says the tragic accident remains a mystery. Judy Scholl's husband Art plunged into the ocean after failing to recover from an inverted flat spin whilst filming dramatic backdrop scenes for the original blockbuster film, Top Gun.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer’s Daughter Speaks Out About Him Reprising Role for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

There’s a lot to look forward to ahead of the premiere of Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick.” Aside from real-life aerial stunts and a sure-to-be captivating plot, “Top Gun” fans can not only look forward to seeing a star-studded cast; they can also look forward to the return of the film original star Val Kilmer, who reprises his role as Maverick’s former rival, Iceman.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Guns#Top Gun#U S Navy
Daily Mail

Tom Cruise is dapper in a classic black tuxedo while co-star Jennifer Connelly looks flawless in a chic metallic gown as they arrive at the Top Gun: Maverick screening before actor wins an honorary Palme d’Or award during Cannes Film Festival

Leading man Tom Cruise and his co-star Jennifer Connelly dressed to impress on Wednesday as they arrived at the star-studded premiere of their film Top Gun: Maverick premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. The actor, 59, who reprised his famous role as LT...
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Tom Cruise Surprised One Of His Top Gun: Maverick Co-Stars With An Impromptu Flight And Aerobatic Maneuvers While Filming

The upcoming legacy sequel Top Gun: Maverick has been receiving a lot of pre-release press for the aerial sequences captured by director Joseph Kosinski, as well as the intense boot camp leading man Tom Cruise put his co-stars through so that they could convincingly play Naval aviators who are worthy of the Top Gun label. Young guns like Miles Teller, Glen Powell and Monica Barbaro knew what they were signing up for when they took their parts in Top Gun: Maverick (including, it seems, training for the shirtless beach football scene). Jennifer Connelly, however, got a little bit more than she bargained for while filming a scene for the sequel.
MOVIES
GQMagazine

How Tom Cruise and Miles Teller Pulled Off Those Insane Stunts in Top Gun: Maverick

According to the aviation website Aerocorner, in today's money, a Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet — the fighter jet du jour used by the U.S. Navy since 1995 — costs the American government $67.4 million. That isn't a bulk deal, folks: it's per plane. It should come as no surprise to anyone with a sliver of critical thought, then, that Tom Cruise, Miles Teller and Co. didn't actually pilot the vehicles we see in Top Gun: Maverick.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
The Independent

Tom Cruise refused to allow Top Gun sequel to debut on streaming: ‘I make movies for the big screen’

Tom Cruise has confirmed that he never considered releasing Top Gun: Maverick to streaming first, despite Covid delaying the film’s intended release date. The new action movie – which sees Cruise as the Navy’s top pilot, who must confront the ghosts of his past – is a sequel to the original 1986 movie, in which he also starred.After its original premiere date of 24 June 2020 was delayed nearly two years by the pandemic, the film is now scheduled to release in cinemas on 24 May.Speaking on Wednesday (18 May) at the Cannes Film Festival, Cruise was asked whether...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Clint Eastwood Currently Has The #1 Movie On Streaming

Clint Eastwood is one of the most prolific and respected actors and directors of our time, putting out hit films such as Gran Torino, Unforgiven, The Mule, Million Dollar Baby, and more. So it’s not shocking that he currently holds the spot for #1 movie across streaming platforms. Can anybody guess what the 91-year-old director’s movie is that’s currently in the #1 spot?
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jennifer Connelly Discusses Joy of Reuniting With Director Joseph Kosinski and Tom Cruise Making Her Feel Like a Kid Again

Jennifer Connelly has been acting professionally for nearly 40 years, and even she has never experienced anything quite like Top Gun: Maverick. In the legacy sequel to Tony Scott’s Top Gun (1986), Connelly reunites with her Only the Brave director, Joseph Kosinski, as she plays Penny Benjamin, a former flame of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise). Penny, who’s now a single mother and bar owner, was actually mentioned twice in the original film, indicating that her flings with Maverick ended rather dramatically.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes Diary: Why Tom Cruise Is Our Biggest -- and Most Elusive -- Movie StarCannes: Imax...
MOVIES
Reuters

Reuters

473K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy