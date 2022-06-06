REAL ID deadline now less than a year away

Virginia citizens who want to board an airplane for a domestic flight soon will need a star on their driver’s licenses, indicating that they are REAL ID-compliant, or they will need another form of federally approved identification.

All travelers will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or other acceptable form of ID if they want to fly domestically starting May 3, 2023.

REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards from Virginia have a small star in the upper right corner to indicate the credentials are acceptable for these federal purposes. To date, more than 2.5 million Virginians already have obtained a REAL ID-compliant credential through the DMV, according to agency officials.

“We are very proud of the hard work our customer service team has dedicated to inform as many Virginians as possible about the benefits of REAL ID,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “We’ve served millions of customers, but we estimate there may be tens of thousands out there who have waited to apply. For these customers, please visit our website, determine if you need a REAL ID, and, if you do, plan your visit over the next several months to avoid a last-minute trip in 2023.”

“Summer is the perfect time for Virginia residents to get a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card because beginning next May, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant credential or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States,” said Chuck Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Central and Southern Virginia.

Residents of Virginia have the option to upgrade to a REAL ID-compliant license or stick with a standard driver’s license when they get a new license at a Virginia DMV office. A standard credential – without the star – will not be valid to board a flight or to access secure federal facilities as of May 3, 2023.

To get the REAL ID-compliant license, residents need to appear at their local DMV office in person and bring certain documents to prove legal presence in the U.S. and state residency. Required documents include one proof of identity, one proof of legal presence, two proofs of residency in their jurisdiction, one proof of Social Security number, and a current driver’s license if they are applying to exchange one issued by another U.S. state. Proof of name change may also be required, if applicable.

Though you must visit DMV in person to obtain your REAL ID, but you can do a lot of the legwork from home by completing your REAL ID driver’s license application online up to 30 days prior to your visit. The online application will also help you determine the correct documents needed to apply.

Visit Virginia’s DMV website for a complete list of acceptable documents.