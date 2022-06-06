ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

REAL ID deadline now less than a year away

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQLo1_0g1yrNz100

Virginia citizens who want to board an airplane for a domestic flight soon will need a star on their driver’s licenses, indicating that they are REAL ID-compliant, or they will need another form of federally approved identification.

All travelers will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or other acceptable form of ID if they want to fly domestically starting May 3, 2023.

REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards from Virginia have a small star in the upper right corner to indicate the credentials are acceptable for these federal purposes. To date, more than 2.5 million Virginians already have obtained a REAL ID-compliant credential through the DMV, according to agency officials.

“We are very proud of the hard work our customer service team has dedicated to inform as many Virginians as possible about the benefits of REAL ID,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “We’ve served millions of customers, but we estimate there may be tens of thousands out there who have waited to apply. For these customers, please visit our website, determine if you need a REAL ID, and, if you do, plan your visit over the next several months to avoid a last-minute trip in 2023.”

“Summer is the perfect time for Virginia residents to get a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card because beginning next May, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant credential or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States,” said Chuck Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Central and Southern Virginia.

Residents of Virginia have the option to upgrade to a REAL ID-compliant license or stick with a standard driver’s license when they get a new license at a Virginia DMV office. A standard credential – without the star – will not be valid to board a flight or to access secure federal facilities as of May 3, 2023.

To get the REAL ID-compliant license, residents need to appear at their local DMV office in person and bring certain documents to prove legal presence in the U.S. and state residency. Required documents include one proof of identity, one proof of legal presence, two proofs of residency in their jurisdiction, one proof of Social Security number, and a current driver’s license if they are applying to exchange one issued by another U.S. state. Proof of name change may also be required, if applicable.

Though you must visit DMV in person to obtain your REAL ID, but you can do a lot of the legwork from home by completing your REAL ID driver’s license application online up to 30 days prior to your visit. The online application will also help you determine the correct documents needed to apply.

Visit Virginia’s DMV website for a complete list of acceptable documents.

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Confirms He Will Shortly Sign a Bill To Reroute Illegal Immigrants From Florida to ‘Sanctuary States’

Gov. DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On June 9 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis shared his intentions regarding the potential arrival of immigrants in Florida who have crossed the southern border with Mexico into the U.S. and are being redistributed across the country by the federal government.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
WEKU

Federal firefighters waiting for pay raises they hope will help fill their ranks

For over a decade, the Forest Service has faced retention and recruitment issues that have resulted in a depleted workforce while fire seasons worsen and the Biden administration is increasing pressure to reduce wildfire risks across the West. Federal wildland firefighters have entered another fire summer of broken records. The...
MILITARY
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy