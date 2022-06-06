ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Abortion rights protester locks neck to U.S. Supreme Court fence

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
Police arrest an abortion rights activist after he chained himself to security fencing while protesting outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., June 6, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - An abortion rights protester on Monday chained himself to a perimeter fence set up outside the U.S. Supreme Court to protest its expected decision overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide.

The man, who secured a heavy-duty U-shaped bicycle lock around his neck, chanted "Overturn Roe? Hell no!" as a group of anti-abortion protesters marched and shouted back at him, carrying signs with slogans including "Protection at Conception."

The man remained secured to the fence for about 15 minutes until he was removed by authorities. He held up a green bandana with the address of an abortion rights group's website. In a video on the group's Twitter feed, the man identified himself as Guido Reichstadter of Miami and said he was there because Americans' rights were coming under attack.

"I'm doing this as the first step, kind of like throwing down the gauntlet, the first step in a call to the people of America who support abortion rights - and that's the vast majority of us - to step out of inaction and passivity and sitting back and to enter nonviolent resistance," he said.

The ruling in the case, involving Republican-backed abortion restrictions in Mississippi, is expected by the end of June.

Abortion rights battles have been flaring around the country since a draft opinion powered by the Supreme Court's conservative majority that would overturn the landmark decision was leaked last month. read more

Such a ruling would enable states to outlaw abortion, a goal of many Republican elected officials and religious conservatives.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and George Tamerlani; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 70

PUSSIFACATION of man
3d ago

I don't believe in abortion , but I'm not a woman , therefore I have no say . Men need to back off and let the women decide . It's really that simple .

Reply(1)
16
Tammy Skinner
3d ago

it's up to the States , Should have done that in the beginning. All this bullcrap for Nothing. The SCOTUS should always follow the Constitution. This is a State decision.

Reply(16)
12
Earl Chandler
3d ago

Just make sure the lock is as tight as it can be so it as secure. It will take care of itself after awhile and fall off. Clean up the mess with a coal shovel and move on. Easy Peasy.

Reply
4
Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

