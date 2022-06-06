'Sole Searching': How Jazerai Allen-Lord Forged Her Own Career Path As A Sneaker Strategist

The actress and mom on her latest PUMA drop, her love of LA, the "serious" perception of her, and ways she's pursuing pure joy and peace after a difficult few years. After overcoming great obstacles in the last few years, Lauren London is admittedly a changed person. You may have noticed. Since Nipsey Hussle’s passing in 2019, conversations with her, about her, have been subdued and reflective — about loss, healing. But as ESSENCE learned in recent conversation with her, she’s also been incredibly inspired — by her own strength and that of her two sons. That resilience has inspired her Forever Stronger collection with Puma, which originally was released in 2021 and quickly sold out. On June 9, a reimagined extension of the original launch was made available. This one, still with the signature LA penmanship on the chest, was inspired by her boys and offers options for kids.

