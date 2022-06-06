ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, MD

Clarksville Man In Critical Condition After Setting Fire To Home, Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JGMjT_0g1xUr3Z00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Clarksville man was injured Monday after allegedly setting fire to his home in what police described as an “apparent attempt to harm himself.”

It happened about 7 a.m. Monday at a home near the corner of Haviland Mill Road and Mill Creek Court, according to details provided by Howard County Police.

Police said four adults, including the man, were home at the time of the incident. The man was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in critical condition.

No one else was injured in the fire.

Howard County Fire & EMS crews were able to get the fire under control and are evaluating damage to the home. The incident remains under investigation.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, there is help available. For immediate assistance, call Maryland’s Helpline 24/7 at dial 211 and select Option 1.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

3 Men Wounded In Pair Of Baltimore Shootings, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men were wounded Thursday night in a pair of shootings that unfolded about 30 minutes and two miles apart in Baltimore, authorities said. Officers called to a ShotSpotter Alert in the 1400 block of Asquith Street about 10:15 p.m. found a 23-year-old man with a graze wound, and a 20-year-old man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. Less than 30 minutes later, officers were called to the 100 block of North Luzerne Avenue, where they found a 28-year-old man shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. The conditions of the shooting victims were not immediately clear Friday morning. Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Locate Jeep Sought In Connection With Fatal Ellicott City Hit-And-Run

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County police on Friday said they’ve located a white Jeep that was sought in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Ellicott City over the weekend. No charges were announced. “There is no additional information at this time, but the investigation is ongoing,” police said. On Thursday, police said they were looking for the Jeep after a driver struck and killed 54-year-old Michael Fitzpatrick at 11 p.m. Sunday on Old Frederick Road near Weatherstone Drive. Investigators believe the victim was walking along the roadway when he was struck. Fitzpatrick’s body was found Monday morning on the side of the road, along with a piece of a fender nearby. Police said they obtained video from a nearby residence that showed a white Jeep Wrangler near the scene.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Vehicle crashes into building in Joppa

JOPPA, MD—Crews responded to a crash in the Joppa area on Friday morning. At around 7 a.m., units responded to a call involving a vehicle that had gone off of the road and subsequently crashed into a building at the intersection of Joppa Road and Philadelphia Road. A building inspector was summoned to examine the building, according to the Joppa-Magnolia … Continue reading "Vehicle crashes into building in Joppa" The post Vehicle crashes into building in Joppa appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man In Critical Condition, Two Women Injured In Prince George’s County Mall Shooting; Suspects At Large

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two suspects are at large after two women and one man were shot Friday at a shopping mall in Prince George’s County, authorities said. The shooting unfolded about 12:45 p.m. near the entrance to The Shops at Iverson in Temple Hills, Prince George’s County Police said. Two men got into an argument with another group at the entrance of the shopping center, and the argument escalated into gunfire, police said. The two suspects allegedly fled the scene fled on foot. The male victim is in critical condition, while the women are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Efforts are underway...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, MD
Howard County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
County
Howard County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Man Trapped Under Car In Baltimore Dies

A 71-year-old died after he was struck by a car and became trapped underneath it Thursday, June 9 in Baltimore, police said. The 37-year-old driver remained at the scene — the intersection at Pennsylvania Avenue and Mosher Street — after the 4:45 p.m. incident, according to city police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Arrested In Baltimore Woman's Murder

A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to an October 2021 murder. Henry Wallace, 54, is accused of shooting Stacy Hill, 51, at his home on the 200 block of South Bouldin Street on October 28, 2021. He was taken into custody Thursday, June 9, according to Baltimore Police.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 30, Wounded In Carrollton Ridge Shooting, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old man was wounded Wednesday night in a shooting in Baltimore’s Carrollton Ridge neighborhood, authorities said. Officers were on patrol about 11 p.m. when a ShotSpotter alert brought them to the 1800 block of Wilkens Avenue, where they found the man, Baltimore Police said. The unidentified man was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. His condition was not immediately clear Thursday morning. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Clarksville Man#Wjz#Mill Creek Court#Howard County Fire Ems#Hcdfrs#Hcpd#Hcpdnews
Daily Voice

Rockville Woman Shot In Head (DEVELOPING)

A woman was purportedly shot in the head in a Rockville apartment early Friday, June 10, according to preliminary and unconfirmed reports. The victim was found bleeding profusely from the gunshot wound inside her apartment at 731 Monroe Street, shortly before 10 a.m., Friday, June 10. A 9mm magazine was...
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

55-Year-Old Man Arrested In Connection With 2021 Highlandtown Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 51-year-old woman he allegedly shot in his Highlandtown home last year, Baltimore police said. On Oct. 28, 2021, officers responded to the 200 block of S. Bouldin Street for a report of a shooting and found Stacy Hill inside suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital and listed in grave condition. She died later that day, and on Nov. 1, police identified her as the victim of a homicide. Police on Friday alleged Harry Wallace Jr. shot Hill in the chest during a domestic dispute. An arrest warrant for Wallace was obtained on June 7, and he was detained two days later and transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility, police said. He has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and multiple weapons charges, according to court records.  
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Victims Of Smithsburg Workplace Rampage Identified

Joshua Wallace went to work at Columbia Machine Inc. in Smithsburg the same way he would any other day. With just two hours left on the clock, he was getting ready to start his weekend. That's when his coworker — a 23-year-old Hispanic man from West Virginia whose name has...
SMITHSBURG, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Homeowner interrupts White Marsh burglary, two robberies reported in Rosedale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. Sometime between Friday, June 3 and 4:45 a.m. on Monday, June 6, an individual entered a home in the 7800-block of Beverly Avenue in Hillendale (21234) and stole clothing, a television, and other household items. At 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, two individuals attempted to … Continue reading "Homeowner interrupts White Marsh burglary, two robberies reported in Rosedale" The post Homeowner interrupts White Marsh burglary, two robberies reported in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS Baltimore

3 Dead, 1 Critical & Trooper Hurt After Mass Shooting At Maryland Manufacturing Plant

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mass shooting Thursday at a Maryland manufacturing plant left three employees dead and another in critical condition before the suspect was injured in a shootout with state troopers and taken into custody, authorities said. Police were called to a shooting at the Columbia Machine plant in Smithsburg about 2:30 p.m., where they found an injured 42-year-old employee near the business and learned the suspect was gone, Washington County Sheriff Douglas Mullendore said. Based on a description provided by responding officers, troopers tracked down the suspect’s vehicle near the corner of Mapleville and Mt. Aetna roads in Hagerstown and...
SMITHSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Officer Charged With Assault, Suspended With Pay

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County police officer accused in an assault case was suspended with pay Friday, authorities said. Cpl. Trey Keller, an eight-year veteran of the agency, is charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense, according to court records. Keller was placed on administrative leave Friday after the court summons charging him with those offenses was issued, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said. The charges stem from allegations that arose this week about an “assault and harassment incident” involving a contractual employee, police said. Details on the circumstances of the allegations were not immediately clear. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the police department’s Office of Professional Standards at 410-222-8741.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Harford County Woman Charged With Murder In 3-Year-Old Niece’s Death

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Harford County woman is under arrest on murder in the death of her 3-year-old niece, authorities said Thursday. Barbara Ann Mumpower, 41, of Belcamp, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder, child abuse, child neglect and accessory after the fact, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said. Mumpower is the second person charged in the murder of her niece, Maria Barlow, who died last Friday. Randolph James Mack, a 43-year-old Essex man, was arrested the day after the girl’s death. Mack Deputies were called to the family’s Ashmead Square home June 3 in response to a report of...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
59K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy