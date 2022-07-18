Women to Watch from JAKIB Media Partners

JAKIB Media Partners presents Women to Watch with Sue Rocco, showcasing women who are making a difference in their communities and climbing to the highest levels in their industries.

Steve Koepp, co-Founder of From Day One

Margo Weishar, MD is the founder and lead dermatologist at Springhouse Dermatology & Aesthetics.

Robyn Graham learned first-hand how to manage her own anxiety in order to build her dream business - and she can help you too.

Sue Rocco sits down with Angela Val, the new CEO of Visit Philadelphia to learn why she is the right woman for the job.

Sandra Clark, the new CEO of StoryCorps shares a bit of her own life story on this week's Women to Watch with Sue Rocco

Renee Williams is the Executive Director of the National Center for Victims of Crime - how they maneuver the complicated justice system on this week's episode of Women to Watch!

All Women to Watch videos are the production of JAKIB Media, which is responsible for all of the content. The views and opinions do not represent 6abc.