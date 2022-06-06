ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian markets mixed after Wall St bond sell-off

By JOE McDONALD
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mjJVM_0g1xRrAC00

Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday following a bond sell-off on Wall Street amid anxiety about higher U.S. interest rates.

Shanghai and Tokyo advanced while Hong Kong and Seoul declined. The yen, already trading at two-decade lows, fell further to below 132 to the dollar.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.3% on Monday while the market price of a 10-year Treasury bond fell.

Markets are “trading in a holding pattern” while traders wait for the Federal Reserve's next moves on interest rates, said Yeap Jun Rong of IG in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.2% to 3,243.73 after Chinese authorities eased anti-virus restrictions that shut down businesses in Shanghai and other major cities.

TheNikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.4% to 28,031.15 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 0.2% to 21,605.10.

The Kospi in Seoul tumbled 1.4% to 2,632.59 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 sank 0.9% to 7,143.40. New Zealand and Singapore declined while Jakarta advanced.

Markets are swinging between gains and losses as investors weigh evidence about whether the Fed's rate hikes can cool inflation that is running at a four-decade high without tipping the U.S. economy into recession.

On Monday, the S&P 500 rose to 4,121.43 after being up as much as 1.5% during the day. The index is 13.5% below its Jan. 3 peak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up less than 0.1%, to 32,915.78. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.4% to 12,061.37.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, or the difference between the market price and the payout if held to maturity, jumped back above 3% to 3.04%, up from 2.95% late Friday.

The Treasury yield is moving toward its levels from early and mid-May. Then, it reached its highest point since 2018 amid expectations for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively.

Economists at Goldman Sachs said in a research note they still see the Fed and its chair, Jerome Powell, on course to walk the line successfully and engineer what’s called a “soft landing” for the economy. That was more encouraging than some of the warnings that dragged on markets last week, including one from JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who said he’s preparing for an economic “hurricane.”

On Wall Street, companies in the solar power industry were some of the biggest gainers after President Joe Biden ordered emergency measures to increase U.S. manufacturing of solar panels and exempted panels from Southeast Asia from tariffs for two years.

Twitter slipped 1.5% after Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatened to call off his deal to buy the company, saying Twitter was refusing to hand over data about possible fake accounts. Shares of Tesla rose 1.6%.

In currency markets, the yen fell to 132.63 to the dollar from Monday's 132.01.

The yen is depressed because Japanese interest rates have stayed near record lows while rates are rising in the United States and Europe. That helps Japanese exporters but pushes up to the price consumers pay for imported goods.

The euro fell to $1.0684 from $1.0691.

Benchmark U.S. crude gained 91 cents to $119.41 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 37 cents the previous day to $118.50. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, advanced 87 cents to $120.38 per barrel in London. It lost fell 21 cents the previous session to $119.51.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
Benzinga

7 Best Dow Jones Stocks To Buy

During periods of stock market volatility and economic uncertainty, it's reasonable for investors to want to take a more defensive approach with their portfolios. Reliable, dependable and predictable blue-chip stocks with solid balance sheets and profitable businesses can be excellent safe havens during market pullbacks and reward investors with significant long-term upside during economic recoveries.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Jamie Dimon
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Nudge Higher as Treasury Yields Spike

Stocks opened the week's trading solidly higher amid reports that China is easing some of its COVID-related restrictions following a roughly two-month lockdown across several heavily populated areas of the country. Additionally, a report in The Wall Street Journal indicated Chinese officials are nearing an end to their probes into...
STOCKS
Benzinga

6 Stocks To Buy That Are Near 52-Week Lows

Weakness in the S&P 500 has made life unpleasant for investors so far in 2022, but it has also created buying opportunities in a handful of high-quality stocks. Long-term investors looking to buy the dip can find plenty of stocks to buy that are at or near their lowest prices of the past year. Value investors and contrarian investors know the best time to buy is when there is blood in the streets, and 2022 has been a bloodbath on Wall Street so far, especially among high-growth tech stocks.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

Although stock market corrections can be scary, history shows they're the perfect time to put your money to work. These three Dow stocks offer the ideal blend of growth, value, and potential income for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Wall Street#Ticks#Asian#Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Ig#Chinese#The Hang Seng#S P Asx 200#Fed#Nasdaq
International Business Times

Wall Street Set To Rebound As China ADRs, Growth Stocks Rally

Wall Street was set to open higher on Monday after a drop last week, with U.S.-listed shares of Chinese technology companies rallying on optimism around easing regulatory crackdowns and relaxing COVID-19 curbs in the world's second-largest economy. Shares of Didi Global Inc surged 64.3% in premarket trading after a report...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Singapore
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Tesla
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures rebound as Tesla, other growth stocks gain

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday, led by Tesla and other growth shares following a broad selloff on Wall Street on worries over surging inflation and the path for interest rate hikes.
STOCKS
UPI News

Dow Jones falls 269 points as markets snap two-day winning streaks

June 8 (UPI) -- U.S. markets snapped a two-day winning streak on Wednesday, closing in the red as investors weighed concern over economic slowdown. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 269.24 points, or 0.81%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.08% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.73%. Wednesday's...
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street falls with U.S. Treasury yields above 3%

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose above the psychologically important 3% level and oil prices jumped, fanning worries about inflation and the outlook for interest rates. The S&P 500 ended down more than 1% in the broad sell-off, snapping a two-day...
STOCKS
Reuters

Energy stocks help Indian shares snap four sessions of losses

BENGALURU, June 9 (Reuters) - A rally in energy and technology stocks propelled Indian shares to a firmer finish on Thursday, ending a four-session losing streak driven by worries around aggressive policy tightening by global central banks. Notching their best session since the turn of the month, the NSE Nifty...
STOCKS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
64K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy