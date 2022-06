If you've been thinking about adding a pet to your family, you can help the Humane Society of North Texas free up room in their shelters. The HSNT 6th annual MEGA Adoption Event on June 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibit Hall at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth will feature some of the 1,200 pets in need of a home.

