From graduation parties to a mall, 13 mass shootings over the weekend leave more than a dozen dead and over 70 injured
By Holly Yan, Chris Boyette
CNN
4 days ago
They were at places that seem safe -- but nowhere in America is guaranteed safe anymore. Some of the shooting victims were at a graduation party, a nightclub, a popular entertainment district or a mall -- where a 14-year-old girl was...
A HERO woman stepped in and shot a man dead after he opened fire at a crowded party, police say. Dennis Butler, 37, showed up to a birthday party in Charleston, West Virginia and opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle, according to officials. A woman at the event was carrying...
At least seven mass shootings occurred nationwide over the weekend, amplifying conversations on gun reform as lawmakers attempt to grapple with preventing future attacks. As many as 15 people died over the weekend, and more than 60 others were injured in shootings across the country. The recent spate of shootings puts the country on track for one of the deadliest years on record, with at least 246 mass shootings recorded so far in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
A Florida teenager whose skeletal remains were found tied to a tree in 1974 was identified and may have been the victim of a serial killer, authorities said. The remains were determined to be those of Susan Gale Poole, 15, after a forensic DNA firm developed a profile from her remains and identified possible relatives, detective Bill Springer of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office told reporters last week.
The family of a victim who was shot after giving evidence to court for a rape trial has said they fear they will never see justice over his death. Abraham Badru was just 14 when he was handed a bravery award for helping rescue a woman who was being seriously sexually assaulted and later gave evidence in court against the suspects.He was shot dead outside his home twelve years later after living in fear of retribution from those he helped convict, staying indoors, covering his face and changing his name. Now, the victim’s family believe there is a “potential major...
A 10-year-old who survived the shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School has revealed the words of her best friend before she was killed.Khole Torres said and her classmates were watching the film “Lilo & Stitch” when the gunman entered the school – sending students into lockdown.Then gunshots started, she said in an interview with KENS 5, and “I was looking at the ground because I was scared”.Her friend Amerie Jo Garza sought to reassure her that everything would be fine before she was shot dead, however.“We were told we were going into lockdown,” said Khloe. “My friend was saying this...
Several of the 13 Turpin siblings freed from their abusive parents' Southern California home have once again found themselves living in miserable conditions after they were pressured to move to a run-down apartment in a crime-ridden area by their county guardian, court documents showed. Court documents are slowly being released...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
A 26-year-old pregnant Black woman has been critically injured after being shot five times by Kansas police. On May 27, Leonna Hale, and a man, who the Kansas City Police Department suspected of stealing a car were stopped by police while allegedly riding in a vehicle that matched the description of a stolen car. Still, eyewitnesses said the officer’s reasoning doesn’t add up to how the attempted arrest occurred. Hale had her hands up and was shot five times.
Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
A video has emerged of a woman on the New York City subway pleading for help as a man assaults her while other riders ignore her. The video first began spreading on Wednesday after The Daily Dot published a story about the incident. In the footage, a man in a white hoodie stalks through a subway car screaming expletives and sits down in a seat. The other passengers near the man slide away after he sits down. One woman, who the man sat directly next to, tries to leave, but he reaches up and grabs her hair and yanks her...
Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
Eva Mireles was in her fourth grade classroom when a gunman entered Robb Middle School in Uvalde, Texas. For more than an hour, the shooter was in the school building. By the time police officers confronted him and shot him dead, he had killed 19 students and 2 teachers, including Mireles.
THE mystery surrounding the deaths of three American tourists at a luxury Bahamas hotel has been solved. Coroners revealed that Vincent Chiarella, 64, Robbie Phillips, 65, and Michael Phillips, 68, died from carbon monoxide poisoning at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Exuma. Their bodies were found in two villas...
May 31 (UPI) -- A U.S. Homeland Security investigation, called Operation Lost Souls, has recovered 70 missing children in western Texas. The children, ranging in ages from 10 to 17, included victims of sex trafficking and were found over a three-week investigation that started in late April, according to Homeland Security Investigations.
