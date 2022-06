More than half of the Department of Defense's major acquisition programs have been delayed, according to a report from the Government Accountability Office. The GAO’s latest assessment, released on Wednesday, included a review of 63 of the department’s costliest weapon systems acquisition programs and 29 that have yet to deliver capabilities. Eight of the 29 MDAPs had reported a delay within the past year, and nine more had reported a delay during that time and in the GAO’s prior assessment, while the remaining 12 reported no such problems.

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO