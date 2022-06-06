ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Woman, boy shot in California backyard; boyfriend sought

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

A Southern California man was being sought Monday after his girlfriend and her young son were found fatally shot in a backyard, authorities said.

Rigoberto Covarrubias, 36, was being sought in connection with Sunday night's shooting in the eastern Los Angeles suburb of Baldwin Park.

Reports of gunshots sent police to a home where they found a wounded woman and a boy. Both had been shot in the upper body. The woman died at the scene and the boy, believed to be 5 or 6 years old, died at a hospital, authorities said.

Their names were not immediately released.

“Detectives believe this is a domestic related incident, and the suspect fled the scene,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots and then saw a man who lived at the home leaving with a gun in his hand.

“We just heard gunshots, like five or six gunshots,” neighbor Brian Sanchez told KABC-TV. “My dad came out to see what was going on and the guy with the gun ... just told him to ‘go inside because there are gunshots. I suggest you two go inside.’"

Linda Arellano
3d ago

so sad and the coward who did this to a mother and a son. how can anyone go on in life everyday knowing you u killed someone. how can this person eat and breathe. so sad...

