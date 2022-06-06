ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABCNY

79-year-old man among wounded in New Jersey triple shooting

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cIpsj_0g1vO8VL00

Police in New Jersey are investigating a triple shooting in which a 79-year-old man was among the injured, and that victim is speaking out to Eyewitness News.

Efrain Mendez was wounded along with a 26-year-old man and a 29-year-old man in the area of Clinton Street and North Main Street in Paterson around 3:40 p.m. Sunday.

Mendez, who speaks Spanish, said he was leaving a friend's house at the time -- and that he's lucky to be alive.

"He says he didn't realize anything was going on until he was outside," his daughter said. "He was walking toward his car. He didn't realize he was shot until he touched his leg."

The bullet entered his left thigh, going through and out the other side. He says it felt like he was hit by a rock.

Mendez was near the corner when the shots rang out.

All three victims were transported to Saint Joseph's University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, but Mendez is another innocent victim in shootings involving multiple people -- and he says safety has to be a priority.

"He believes there needs to be more police patrols in the area where this is an issue," his daughter said.

He is calling on President Joe Biden to take action, because there are shootings everywhere, Buffalo, Uvalde, Chattanooga and in Paterson.

Mendez is expected to make a full recovery from his bullet wound, but he feels fortunate this wasn't worse.

"He says he feels blessed because it didn't hit anything else," his daughter said.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact Passaic tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.

ALSO READ | Gas prices on NJ's 2 main highways top $5 per gallon

Gas prices are nearing $5 a gallon in the Tri-State area.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 1

Related
NJ.com

19-year-old arrested in shooting near Mama Johnson Field in Hoboken

A 19-year-old Hoboken man was arrested early Friday morning for a shooting near a city recreation field earlier this week, authorities said. Halim A. Gilyard was taken into custody at 2:30 a.m. in the area of Fourth and Adams streets and is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, unlawful possession of a weapon and causing or risking widespread injury. He was arrested by detectives from the Hoboken Police Department and members of the Hudson County Swat Team.
HOBOKEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#New Jersey#Paterson Police#Violent Crime#Eyewitness News#Spanish#University Medical Center
New Jersey 101.5

Irvington, NJ cop discover baby and an apparent murder/suicide at home

IRVINGTON — Two people are dead in an apparent murder/suicide at a house early Thursday morning. Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said police were called to a home on Adams Street, where they found Daquasha Jackson, 31, and Dane Lawrence, 29, with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead around 3:55 a.m.
Daily Voice

IDs Of Bayonne Brothers Who Drowned In Pool Released

A pair of brothers who drowned in a Bayonne pool this week have been identified by NBC News. Jack Jiang, 16, and Chu Ming Zheng, 19, were in the deep end of a Lincoln Community School pool being monitored by three lifeguards when they were spotted in distress, local police said.
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Deadly Shooting Of 37-Year-Old East Orange Man

A local man was arrested Wednesday, June 8 for the murder of a 37-year-old East Orange man, authorities said. Darienne Murray, 35, of Orange, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the shooting death of Melja T. Oliver, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said in a joint release.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. woman, 19, charged with killing her newborn daughter

A 19-year-old Jamesburg woman was charged with killing her newborn daughter this week, authorities said Friday. Jessica Farag faces charges of aggravated manslaughter, desecration of human remains and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. Farag gave birth to her daughter earlier on Wednesday...
JAMESBURG, NJ
Daily Voice

Couple Found Dead In Irvington Murder-Suicide

Two people died in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide Thursday, June 9 in Essex County, authorities said. Police responding to Adams Street in Irvington found Daquasha Jackson, 31, and Dane Lawrence, 32, dead with apparent gunshot wounds before dawn, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said. They...
IRVINGTON, NJ
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
107K+
Followers
12K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy