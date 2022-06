Click here to read the full article. Billionaire Rob Walton has won the bidding for the Denver Broncos. The Walmart heir, one of the richest people in the U.S., has reached an agreement to acquire the NFL franchise, according to a statement released by the team late Tuesday night. The deal is worth about $4.6 billion, according to someone familiar with the agreement, by far the most expensive price ever paid for a sports franchise. The deal still needs approval from the NFL’s finance committee and league ownership, though Walton’s credentials will likely make that an easy process. The group includes Carrie...

