ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to plant Reality Saplings with Fortnite Reality Seeds

By Iain Wilson
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

Fortnite Reality Seeds are part of a fresh mechanic introduced to the battle royale, which players can then use to plant or summon Fortnite Reality Saplings around the island. These flowers, along with the slightly more obvious giant mushrooms, have started growing due to power emerging from the nearby Fortnite Zero Point , creating a whole new ecosystem. Cultivating your personal sapling will allow you to harvest a regular supply of increasingly rare loot from it, and these plants also feature in a number of Fortnite quests , so knowing how they work is important. With that in mind, here's the green-thumbed information you need for how to plant Reality Saplings with Reality Seeds in Fortnite.

Fortnite Reality Seeds locations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xGDhC_0g1v0cNd00

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The main Fortnite Reality Seeds location is around the Reality Tree, which you can see on the Fortnite map in the Reality Falls POI. Search this area and you should find seeds on the ground, though sometimes they're flying too – if you see one hovering in the air, approach it and follow the Collect prompt to drop a seed on the ground for collection. You can also get seeds as a random item from pods on Fortnite Reality Saplings, so search those if you see any growing nearby, and we've circled some additional locations where the pods often spawn. While you're in this area, you can also head slightly west to visit Fortnite Groovy Grove and tick that quest location off your list.

How to plant Reality Saplings using Reality Seeds in Fortnite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PpJjh_0g1v0cNd00

(Image: © Epic Games)

Once you have at least one of the Fortnite Reality Seeds in your inventory, you can plant a Reality Sapling by aiming and throwing the seed onto the ground. There needs to be space around it for the Fortnite Reality Sapling to grow, so you'll see the outline turn from blue to red if the location you're aiming at isn't viable, and throwing the seed there will just leave it on the ground ready to be picked up again for another go.

New Weapons in Season 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NlbDQ_0g1v0cNd00

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Check out the Hammer Assault Rifle and the other Fortnite new weapons added for Season 3.

Bear in mind that other players will be able to see your Fortnite Reality Sapling, and can steal your loot from it or even destroy your flower if they like. Therefore you should think carefully about where you plant your seed, and try to find a location away from busy areas where it won't be easily spotted – they will grow anywhere on the island, so you don't need to limit yourself to the area around the Reality Tree. Once your sapling is growing, you can use additional Fortnite Reality Seeds to summon it to new locations by following the same process as the initial planting.

How to grow your Fortnite Reality Sapling and collect loot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3epRQd_0g1v0cNd00

(Image: © Epic Games)

Once you've planted a Fortnite Reality Seed and it has sprouted into a sapling, you can return to it in a subsequent match to reap the benefits by following the marker shown on your map. Fruit grows on the Fortnite Reality Sapling in colored pods matching the rarity of the loot you'll receive by picking them, though each growth cycle only provides three pods so you may want to ration them out over multiple matches.

How to Pick Weeds around Reality Saplings in Fortnite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07x5Jx_0g1v0cNd00

(Image: © Epic Games)

You can check on the status of your Fortnite Reality Sapling by opening the map and looking at the bottom of the section to the left hand side. This shows you the current rarity level, the number of pods remaining, and how long the wait is until it next needs weeding. When the Next Weeding status is marked as 'Now!', return to your sapling and interact with the weeds surrounding it to pick them, after which the rarity level will increase and a fresh set of pods will sprout. Keep repeating this process all the way up to Mythic level, then once you've claimed that loot the plant will wither away, leaving a new Fortnite Reality Seed behind to start the process all over again.

Fortnite Ballers | Fortnite Grapple Gloves | Fortnite wolves | Fortnite crashed IO Airships | Fortnite Runaway Boulders | Fortnite wind tunnel at The Screwballer | Fortnite geysers | Fortnite Indiana Jones | Fortnite Spider-Man Zero | Fortnite Among Us back bling | Fortnite Dragon Rune Lance

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Fortnite Creative#Video Game#Fortnite Reality Seeds#Fortnite Zero Point#Collect#Fortnite Reality Saplings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
GamesRadar

Bramble: The Mountain King dev doesn't want its gruesome adventure to be labeled a horror

Monsters, blood, and evil aside – Bramble is a game about "joy, friendship, and growth" Growing up, superstitions are often used to stop us from doing dangerous things. "Don't sit too close to the television or you'll ruin your eyesight", and "if you swallow chewing gum, it'll stay in your digestive system for seven years," were just some of the things I heard as a kid. One quip I definitely wasn't warned about, though, is the tale of the Nacken – an evil spirit that lures people to water with its enchanting music before drowning them. If I did, growing up by the seaside would have been a hell of a lot more traumatic.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Get 40% off the official Elden Ring strategy guide books

These weighty Elden Ring tomes are filled with knowledge, and they can be yours for $20 less. If you're having trouble with the latest From Software game, you might be interested to know that you can currently get $20 off the upcoming Elden Ring strategy and lore books. Available for pre-order now ahead of their July 29 release, both volumes are enjoying a very healthy 40% discount at Amazon. As an example, Vol 1: The Lands Between is now $29.99 (opens in new tab) instead of almost $50. Meanwhile, Vol 2: Shards of the Shattering is also at a greatly-reduced $29.99 (opens in new tab).
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

The best Elden Ring merchandise, from t-shirts to replicas

Looking to bring a slice of the Tarnished's world home? Here's the best Elden Ring merchandise to do it. Looking for Elden Ring merchandise? You're not alone. With the video game's popularity soaring, there's plenty of demand for merch based on this spiritual successor to Dark Souls. Unfortunately, Elden Ring merch is incredibly difficult to come by.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

21K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy