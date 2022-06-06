ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk says he can cancel Twitter deal because the company is 'actively resisting' his efforts to study fake accounts

By Tim Levin
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EjQov_0g1u61mo00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmUNy_0g1u61mo00
Elon Musk.

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

  • Elon Musk says Twitter has violated the terms of his deal by refusing to provide data.
  • Musk says the breach could allow him to walk away from the $43 billion deal.
  • Twitter said it "has and will continue to cooperatively share information" with Musk.

Elon Musk may be ready to walk away from his deal to buy Twitter after accusing the social network of stonewalling negotiations, according to a letter sent by his lawyers Monday.

The saga's latest kerfuffle revolves around Musk's determination to understand how much of Twitter's userbase is made up of bots, rather than actual human beings.

Unsatisfied with Twitter's own figures (the company has said bots and other false accounts make up less than 5% of its active users ), the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has sought data from the social network to conduct his own analysis. He says the company has refused, accusing it of violating their original agreement, in which he waived the usual due diligence that usually accompanies such buyouts.

"Mr. Musk believes the company is actively resisting and thwarting his information rights (and the company's corresponding obligations) under the merger agreement," the letter said. "This is a clear material breach of Twitter's obligations under the merger agreement and Mr. Musk reserves all rights resulting therefrom, including his right not to consummate the transaction and his right to terminate the merger agreement."

Musk said the alleged stonewalling gives him the right to walk away from the deal entirely.

In response to the letter, a Twitter spokesperson said the company remains committed to the original deal agreement.

"Twitter has and will continue to cooperatively share information with Mr. Musk to consummate the transaction in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement," they said. "We believe this agreement is in the best interest of all shareholders. We intend to close the transaction and enforce the merger agreement at the agreed price and terms."

Twitter shares were down roughly 3.7% in early trading following the regulatory disclosure.

Twitter initially accepted Musk's offer to take it private for $43 billion in April. Then in May, Musk said the deal would be "on hold" until Twitter could prove that fake accounts made up less than 5% of its userbase. The debacle has since evolved into a public spat between Musk and Twitter leadership.

CEO Parag Agrawal said in May that Musk's method for calculating bot accounts wouldn't work , noting that such an analysis would require private information that Twitter can't share. Musk responded with a poop emoji.

Twitter's board has said it plans to enforce its end of the agreement, which includes a $1 billion breakup fee . Earlier in June, Twitter said the required waiting period for government oversight of large mergers had elapsed , eliminating on of the final hurdles to closing the deal.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
deseret.com

Elon Musk on housing bubble: ‘They dug their own graves — a lesson we should all take to heart’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently added the housing market into the mix of his Twitter commentary. Musk weighs in on housing: Musk’s commentary stemmed from a tweet by Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus (who uses the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto) saying cryptocurrency was “created as a statement against central bank control” after the Great Recession that followed fallout from the 2008 housing bubble burst, which was fueled by a subprime mortgage crisis.
REAL ESTATE
SlashGear

The Real Reason AOC Wants To Ditch Her Tesla

Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — routinely referred to as AOC — is one of the most famous house representatives on social media. Her vocal attitude toward the rights of the economically deprived strata of the society and her massive social media presence were among the reasons that helped her become the youngest member of the U.S. Congress in 2018. Her influence on social media also means she is often publicly disrespected by Republican supporters, including Twitter's prospective owner, Elon Musk, who recently suggested that he switched sides to oppose Democrats' politics of "division & hate."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses Sides on Gun Control Debate

Elon Musk is the most influential CEO in the world. The mogul with 95 million followers on Twitter is determined to use his platform to weigh in on public debates, whatever they may be. In recent months, the CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

'Lots of luck on his trip to the moon': Biden rips Elon Musk on plan to cut Tesla jobs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk may have a "super bad feeling" about the economy, but President Joe Biden isn't too concerned about the billionaire's feelings. "Lots of luck on his trip to the moon," shrugged Biden, literally throwing his hands up in the air, at a press conference on Friday after being asked about Musk's comments about the economy. Recently released internal Tesla emails reveal that Musk has plans to cut around 10 percent of the electric car company's workforce.
POTUS
TheStreet

Musk Holds MacKenzie Scott Responsible for His Political Problems

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, can hold a deep grudge. When he falls out with someone he finds it difficult to move on. He dwells on the episode, tries to find the cause or causes of the dispute, and then shares them with his 96 million followers on the social network Twitter.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Business Insider

520K+
Followers
33K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy