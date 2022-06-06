Dodgers Injury Update: Blake Treinen Resumes Playing Catch

Hunter Renfrow will remain in Las Vegas as it has as he and the Raiders have reached a contract agreement. Helping lead the team to the playoffs last season, posting career highs across the board with 103 receptions, 1,038 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns, the Raiders got a steal in Renfrow. He was one of the most important parts of the team last season, and the Raiders proved that today by extending him. Considering Renfrow’s new contract, his importance to this team is evident. According to Ian Rapoport, the contract is a two-year extension where Renfrow will be making $32 million with $21 million guaranteed. Renfrow’s contract results from hard work and dedication to his craft, becoming one of the deadliest route runners in the NFL today. List Every College Football Hall of Fame member for Clemson

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 17 MINUTES AGO