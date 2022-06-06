Dodgers Injury Update: Blake Treinen Resumes Playing Catch
By Blake Williams
dodgerblue.com
3 days ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost a key member of their bullpen early in the season when Blake Treinen began dealing with right shoulder trouble. They initially hoped he would only miss a few days, but that changed when Treinen was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 22. Though, even...
The 2022 MLB All-Star Game ballot was unveiled Wednesday morning, with voting for Phase 1 open until 11 a.m. PT on June 30. During Phase 1 of voting for the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, fans can complete a ballot up to five times per every 24-hour period. Voting is being held exclusively at MLB.com, all 30 team websites and through the MLB app.
