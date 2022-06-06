ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Injury Update: Blake Treinen Resumes Playing Catch

By Blake Williams
dodgerblue.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers lost a key member of their bullpen early in the season when Blake Treinen began dealing with right shoulder trouble. They initially hoped he would only miss a few days, but that changed when Treinen was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 22. Though, even...

dodgerblue.com

Comments / 0

Related
dodgerblue.com

Dave Roberts: AJ Pollock Trade Was ‘Tough Day’ For Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a splash during Spring Training by signing Freddie Freeman to a six-year contract but went a brief stretch of having a void at closer until trading AJ Pollock to the Chicago White Sox for Craig Kimbrel. Although Pollock was viewed as a potential trade chip...
CHICAGO, IL
dodgerblue.com

2022 MLB All-Star Game Ballot: How To Vote For Los Angeles Dodgers Players

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game ballot was unveiled Wednesday morning, with voting for Phase 1 open until 11 a.m. PT on June 30. During Phase 1 of voting for the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, fans can complete a ballot up to five times per every 24-hour period. Voting is being held exclusively at MLB.com, all 30 team websites and through the MLB app.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
dodgerblue.com

Clayton Kershaw: Dodgers ‘Want’ World Series Expectations

The Los Angeles Dodgers went into free agency last offseason facing the potential of significant roster turnover. While they did lose the likes of Kenley Jansen, Joe Kelly and Corey Seager, among others, the Dodgers notably re-signed Clayton Kershaw and added Freddie Freeman. Signing Freeman to a six-year contract was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Renfrow inks a big deal to stay in Las Vegas

Hunter Renfrow will remain in Las Vegas as it has as he and the Raiders have reached a contract agreement. Helping lead the team to the playoffs last season, posting career highs across the board with 103 receptions, 1,038 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns, the Raiders got a steal in Renfrow. He was one of the most important parts of the team last season, and the Raiders proved that today by extending him. Considering Renfrow’s new contract, his importance to this team is evident. According to Ian Rapoport, the contract is a two-year extension where Renfrow will be making $32 million with $21 million guaranteed. Renfrow’s contract results from hard work and dedication to his craft, becoming one of the deadliest route runners in the NFL today. List Every College Football Hall of Fame member for Clemson  
LAS VEGAS, NV
dodgerblue.com

ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Schedule Adds 2 More Dodgers Games

ESPN announced it has picked up three more games for its Sunday Night Baseball schedule for the 2022 regular season, including two matchups that include the Los Angeles Dodgers. The first is a homecoming for Freddie Freeman as the Dodgers travel to Truist Park to take on his former Atlanta...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Justin Turner Reaches 1,000 Career Hits With Dodgers

Justin Turner reached 1,000 career hits with the Los Angeles Dodgers in their 4-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. He became the 35th player in franchise history to achieve the milestone. Turner collected his 1,000th hit with the Dodgers on a line-drive infield single in the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Treinen
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Max Muncy’s Return Helps Dodgers To Series Win Against White Sox

Max Muncy announced his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup with authority, helping them overcome a deficit in an 11-9 win against the Chicago White Sox to take the rubber match of the series at Guaranteed Rat Field. Dylan Cease held the Dodgers scoreless through four innings as the...
CHICAGO, IL
dodgerblue.com

Giants Decide To Not Have Logan Webb Start Against Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue their road trip Friday with the start of a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park but won’t face Logan Webb like it originally seemed. It’s the second meeting of the season between the two rivals, with the first resulting in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodger Blue#Blake Treinen Resumes#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Fip
dodgerblue.com

Tony La Russa: Trea Turner Intentional Walk Wasn’t ‘Tough Call’

Tony La Russa has been embroiled in multiple controversies since being hired by the Chicago White Sox as their new manager prior to the 2021 season. His decision-making during Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers twice came into question, with one involving Trea Turner. Despite Bennett Sousa getting...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy