The Housing Authority of the Town of Greenwich (HATG) will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for Armstrong Court – Phase II, on Saturday, June 11, at 10:30 a.m. Phase II is nearing completion with building #6 leading the way. The public is invited to join in for coffee, breakfast, and a sneak peek of the transformation and quality of life enhancement affecting many Greenwich residents.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO