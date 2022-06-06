ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

'Sweet' Uvalde 9-year-old loved 'Encanto,' sports, dancing

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3shZCG_0g1sZtDD00

Eliahna Garcia loved the Disney movie “Encanto,” and the studio's costume makers sent her parents a custom-made gown and other keepsakes to help them remember the 9-year-old after her burial.

Family was holding a funeral Monday for Eliahna, also known as “Ellie,” at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, two days after what would have been her 10th birthday. She was among 19 students at Robb Elementary School killed in a mass shooting, along with two teachers.

Her family had been preparing a big birthday bash at her grandmother’s house. Eliahna had hoped for gifts related to “Encanto.”

“She loved that movie and talked a lot about it,” aunt Siria Arizmendi told The Associated Press.

San Antonio-area television stations reported that Disney sent a dress resembling the one worn by Isabela, the older sister in “Encanto,” whose special power is making flowers grow. The dress is lilac and decorated with flowers.

Her aunt, a fifth-grade teacher at Flores Elementary School, also in Uvalde, said Eliahna loved to dance and play sports. Her family described her on a GoFundMe page as a sweet girl “with a lovely and beautiful soul.”

Eliahna already had been practicing choreography with her older sister for a quinceañera party, even though it still was five years away.

“She was shy but changed in front of the camera,” her aunt said.

———

More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
Uvalde, TX
Entertainment
KTSA

Pastor shot at by Uvalde gunman recounts terror in sermon

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — One of the first people shot at by the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, is now trying to comfort the community. Gilbert Limones and a coworker at a funeral home both came under fire as they were across the street from Robb Elementary School last month.
UVALDE, TX
masterdoctor.net

Dad Surrenders AR-15 To Police After Uvalde School Shooting

After the shooting at Robb Elementary that killed 19 children and two educators, one father decided to surrender his AR-15 rifle and pistol to the police, saying that “It's the only thing I can do.” Ben Beers, a father of two and former Marine, grew up using guns and learning about gun safety. Before giving up his weapons to the police, he kept them locked in a safe to prevent his two young daughters from accessing them. But the Uvalde tragedy really made the father think about why he owned an AR-15 - the semi-automatic rifle that has been used in at least 13 mass shootings since 2012...
UVALDE, TX
ABC News

Texas man makes custom caskets for Uvalde school shooting victims

A Texas man worked for days on end to customize caskets for the 19 children who were killed after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last Tuesday. Trey Ganem, the owner of SoulShine Industries, a company that specializes in custom caskets and urns, said he...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Play Sports#Flowers#Robb Elementary School#The Associated Press#Flores Elementary School
ABC News

ABC News

685K+
Followers
158K+
Post
375M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy