Uvalde, TX

'Sweet' Uvalde 9-year-old loved 'Encanto,' sports, dancing

San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Eliahna Garcia loved the Disney movie “Encanto,” and the studio's costume makers sent her parents a custom-made gown and other keepsakes to help them remember the 9-year-old after her burial.

Family was holding a funeral Monday for Eliahna, also known as “Ellie,” at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, two days after what would have been her 10th birthday. She was among 19 students at Robb Elementary School killed in a mass shooting , along with two teachers.

Her family had been preparing a big birthday bash at her grandmother’s house. Eliahna had hoped for gifts related to “Encanto.”

“She loved that movie and talked a lot about it,” aunt Siria Arizmendi told The Associated Press.

San Antonio-area television stations reported that Disney sent a dress resembling the one worn by Isabela, the older sister in “Encanto,” whose special power is making flowers grow. The dress is lilac and decorated with flowers.

Her aunt, a fifth-grade teacher at Flores Elementary School, also in Uvalde, said Eliahna loved to dance and play sports. Her family described her on a GoFundMe page as a sweet girl “with a lovely and beautiful soul.”

Eliahna already had been practicing choreography with her older sister for a quinceañera party, even though it still was five years away.

“She was shy but changed in front of the camera,” her aunt said.

More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Stewart GiGi
2d ago

This only can be prevented if the NRA would agree on certain Gun Laws. Condolences to Eliahna's family, relatives, and anyone who has taken an interest about her.

Bob Jones
2d ago

Stories like these continue. Expect more of them. Why is that? Some group is pushing their agenda and using kid's lives to do it. The agenda is gun control. These writers know exactly what they are doing.

McCarthyism good!
2d ago

You know who else liked dancing and sports, reading and cartoons? All of those innocent children playing in their room, front or back yard, riding in the car who were struck by stray bullets from the inner city crime that doesn't fit your agenda! Are they any less important? Are they just casualties of failed democrat policies? What makes this kid or any child who is victim to violence that fits the narrative more important than the ones who don't???You people disgust me beyond words! When you spout your equality rhetoric, knownthat it might fall on open ears if you weren't so deafening in your actions!

IN THIS ARTICLE
