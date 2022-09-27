Kate Middleton wore these £79 gold hoop earrings during the platinum jubilee – and they’re still in stock

From a fuchsia pink Stella McCartney dress to a pink gingham blouse and a classic white coat dress from Alexander McQueen, Kate Middleton didn’t put a sartorial foot wrong over the platinum jubilee celebrations.

And while the majority of her fashion-forward choices were designer or now sold out, the Duchess’s choice of earrings on Saturday are still available to buy – and they are just £79.

The queen of rewearing pieces, Kate Middleton stepped out in a pair of gold hoop earrings designed by Spells of Love on a royal visit to Cardiff Castle – having previously shown love for the Caerphilly-based brand’s hoops on a trip to Cardiff in December 2020.

The Welsh jewellery label’s Alia hoops have also been spotted on Kendall Jenner with the pair boasting an 18 carat gold finish and a contemporary rectangular spin on the classic hoop.

If you’re looking for a new addition to your jewellery arsenal, here’s how to pick up a pair for yourself.

Spells of Love Alia hoops: £79, Spellsoflove.co.uk

Gold hoop earrings are a jewellery failsafe and this design from Spells of Love is a cool take on the traditional style. The handcrafted brass base pair come in a unique rectangular shape, complete with an 18 carat recycled gold plated finish that is sure to dazzle.

Boasting a chunky design and 3mm thickness, the on-trend pair are perfect for occasion wear – adding the final flourish to your outfit.

While both Kate Middleton and Kendall Jenner opted for the gold finish, the hoops are also available in a sleek silver (£79, Spellsoflove.co.uk ) and subtle rose gold (£79, Spellsoflove.co.uk ) colourways.

Owing to them being handmade, the earrings are available for pre-order and will take up to 10 weeks to produce. But for a piece of jewellery that already has a royal stamp of approval, they are well worth the wait.

