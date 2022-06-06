ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thoma Bravo cuts takeover offer for software firm Anaplan to $9.6 billion

 4 days ago
A banner for Anaplan, Inc. hangs on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

June 6 (Reuters) - Anaplan Inc (PLAN.N) said on Monday private-equity firm Thoma Bravo had trimmed its takeover offer to $9.60 billion, after the software maker agreed to resolve a disagreement regarding compliance with certain merger terms.

The company's shares, which have risen nearly 44% this year, were down about 4% in premarket trading.

"The Anaplan board agreed, after extensive consideration, to revise the merger agreement to avoid the risk of lengthy litigation over the disagreement," the company said in a statement.

Anaplan shareholders will now receive $63.75 per share, compared with the previous offer of $66. The offer price is still at a premium of 26% to Anaplan's closing price before the deal was announced in March.

The deal is expected to close by June 30.

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

