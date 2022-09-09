ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

Travel expert: Now is the time to save on airfare

NEW YORK -- Travelers can save in airfare if they book a trip over the next few months. CBS News Senior Travel Advisor Peter Greenberg explains why."Well, Americans were very interesting this year. They decided they were going to travel at any cost. They were determined they were going to get out and travel, and they did," he said. "I emphasize the words, 'at any cost,' because now their credit card bills have come in, and they're going, 'Oh, I paid what?' So a lot of Americans have said, 'OK, I'm not done with travel, but I am done for the...
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Introduces A Feature You're Going To Love

At the best of times, flying isn’t the most enjoyable way to spend your time. Even with a cocktail and an in-flight movie you’d never watch at home, you still have to deal with delays, cramped seats (which actually are getting more cramped all the time) and, sometimes, rude customers sitting right next to you.
Narcity USA

An Airline Passenger Lit A Cigarette Before Takeoff & His 'Dart' Delayed The Entire Flight

There's never a good time to light a cigarette on a commercial aircraft in 2022, but that didn't stop one guy from doing it on an already-delayed flight out of Australia. A passenger on a vacation flight heading from Melbourne to Bali this week decided to light up a cigarette while waiting for takeoff, police ultimately had to board the plane and kick him off for the move.
BuzzFeed

Here's What It's Like Inside A Swanky, Adults-Only Cruise Ship

I had never been on a cruise before because I assumed I would hate it. What I expected: bad food, screaming children, crowded pools, the smell of chlorine (because of said crowded pools), and bad drinks with a guaranteed side of hangover. What I got aboard Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages'...
msn.com

Here’s what to pack in a carry-on bag every time you travel

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. By this point, I’ve mentioned several times that I am firmly team carry-on and will very rarely check a bag. However, even if...
Daily Mail

Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses

An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
aarp.org

Forget Carry-On Bags! 7 Reasons to Check Your Luggage

It is no secret that checking luggage at many major U.S. airports is a pain and a gamble. Unrelenting long lines at airline check-in counters and kiosks make it a pain. So does the wait at destination pickup carousels. It’s a gamble because, though the odds are low, bags do disappear. In July, Delta flew an Airbus full of lost luggage — no passengers, just 1,000 bags — from London’s Heathrow Airport to Detroit’s Metro Airport, a Delta hub. The airline called it “a creative solution to move delayed bags.”
The Independent

Former flight attendant reveals the five things she’d never do on a plane

A former flight attendant has revealed a list of five things that she would never do on a plane.On TikTok, Kat Kamalani frequently shares travelling tips. In a recent video, she shared a range of things that she would ultimately avoid doing anytime she’s on a flight. For example, she said that she would “never get on an airplane without bringing snacks” since “you never know what could happen”.Her second rule is that she “would never drink the hot water” on a plane, which ultimately eliminates coffee and tea as beverage options. She also noted that she posted a...
TheStreet

A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business

Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
Business Insider

A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker

Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
cntraveler.com

These Airlines Allow You to Block the Seat Next to You

Choosing an airline seat can often feel like a game of chance. Even the most experienced travelers are just tossing the dice when they check a box on the seat map, with no control over who their onboard neighbors will be or whether they’ll luck out and get a whole row to themselves. But now some airlines have a convenient new feature—the ability to block out the seat next to you.
