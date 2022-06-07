ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Police looking for suspect's vehicle involved in shootout with HPD officer in southeast Houston

By Courtney Fischer
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ei0aw_0g1nJ1Vh00

Police were already in the southeast Houston area responding to a disturbance call on Monday morning when they said they heard shots being fired.

The shots were heard at about 12:18 a.m. in the 4500 block of Idaho St. and Cullen Blvd.

Upon arrival, officers with the Houston Police Department saw a white 2000 model Ford Expedition driving past the street. The passenger in the SUV took out a gun and pointed it at an officer. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tBjSR_0g1nJ1Vh00

In response, the officer took out his gun and fired several times, according to police. The SUV kept driving as police said the passenger shot at the officer multiple times. The officer was not hit, and it is not clear if anyone in the SUV was shot.

"We have reports of approximately 15 rounds, but that's still very preliminary information. We don't know if those are from the gunshots that the officer heard in combination with the officer discharging and the suspect also discharging their weapon," said HPD Assistant Chief Chandra Hatcher.

The occupants in the white Expedition got away. HPD said they have surveillance video of the SUV and body camera video, which will be released in 30 days, per HPD policy.

Anyone with any information on the suspects, which HPD only described as two Black males, is urged to call the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

HPD defines officer-involved shootings as instances where an officer discharges their gun in the line of duty. According to the most recent data from the department, there have been 14 from Jan.1 through May 18, 2022. There were 11 during the same period in 2021.

"Our officer-involved shootings are up, and 90% of those shootings have been the suspect firing first at our officers," said Doug Griffith, the Houston Police Officers Union President.

Hatcher said the officer who fired his gun has been with the department for two years.

