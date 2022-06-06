ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Nigerian forces hunt for gunmen who killed 50 at church

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vq0pv_0g1n1W0K00

The gunmen who killed at least 50 people at a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria opened fire on worshippers both inside and outside the building in a coordinated attack before escaping the scene, authorities and witnesses said Monday.

Although Nigerian security forces have not yet identified who carried out Sunday's attack on St. Francis Church in the town of Owo in relatively peaceful Ondo state, analysts suggested they came from elsewhere in the West African nation, which is plagued by violence from various armed groups, kidnappers and extremists.

No one has claimed responsibility for the church killings, in which children were among the dead and the gunmen detonated some kind of explosive, according to witnesses. A state lawmaker from the region said the death toll was at least 50, and scores of people were wounded, although an exact number was not released by overwhelmed hospital workers.

“The attack is undoubtedly terrorist in nature, and the scale and brutality suggests it was carefully planned rather than impulsive,” said Eric Humphery-Smith, senior Africa analyst at Verisk Maplecroft risk intelligence company, in an interview with The Associated Press.

State Police Commissioner Oyeyemi Oyediran said security forces, including the military, pursued the attackers, "but unfortunately, we could not catch up with them.”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other government officials visited the church Monday. A day earlier, he pledged that “we will keep standing against evil, and Nigeria will win.”

Nigeria, which is Africa’s most populous country with 206 million people, has grappled for over a decade with an insurgency in the northeast by Islamic extremist rebels of Boko Haram and its offshoot, the Islamic State West Africa Province. The extremists, who have killed more than 35,000 people by a U.N. count, are fighting to establish Shariah law and to stop Western education.

Ondo, however, has long been considered one of the safer states in the country.

Sunday Adewale, who works in the palace of the local chief, said the gunmen used the element of surprise to their advantage.

“Everybody felt relaxed and had gone to church,” he said. “Within 30 minutes, they did what they wanted and went away.”

The attack came as worshippers were celebrating the feast of Pentecost, an important Catholic post-Easter holiday. Bishop Jude Arogundade said some gunmen entered the church while others stayed outside to shoot anyone who fled.

The priest celebrating the Mass was giving the blessing to end the service when the attackers came in and opened fire, said John Nwovo, 35, who added that he narrowly escaped with his five children by running and hiding in the church's sacristy, along with more than 30 people.

“We had to pack ourselves inside that place to take refuge from the storm,” he told AP.

After emerging from hiding, Nwovo said they saw “so many” bodies lying in their own blood.

Florence Obi said her sister, Stella Nzelu, fled the church after the shooting and the explosion, only to run into one of the outside gunmen, “who shot her in the stomach at close range.” Obi said her sister underwent surgery to remove the bullet and ”she is feeling better now."

Steven Omotayo, who lives nearby, heard the gunshots and rushed to the scene.

“I saw a lot of dead bodies — both young and old, even children," he said. “The people came in and started shooting from the gate.”

He said the church has three entrances and the main entrance was said to have been locked, making it difficult for many to escape.

“They were just shooting. If they see anyone trying to escape or stand up, they will just shoot the person,” he said. “Everybody standing was bombarded with bullets.”

The Rev. Vincent Anadi, who was away from his church at the time, said the gunmen also set off some kind of explosive or grenade.

He said he was making his way back to the church when he saw people running away chaotically, including two altar servers that he knew.

They “stopped me and said, ‘Father, father, father, stop, stop! Don’t go to the parish. They are killing people in the parish!” Anadi recounted.

Many Nigerians expressed shock and anger over the attack in Owo, a small town of traders and government workers located 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the Ondo state capital of Akure. The central location of the church raised questions as to how the gunmen got there unnoticed.

Rahaman Yusuf said many people tried to find out the fate of their relatives after the attack. “Some came only to realize they are dead,” he said, adding that they also went to hospitals to see if their loved ones were among the wounded.

Olalekan Agboola was in Lagos when he learned his 70-year-old mother, Caroline, was killed, and he rushed to Ondo. In a telephone interview from the town, he grew emotional as he recalled talking to her by phone on Saturday and how “she used to call us and pray for us.”

Workers at the Federal Medical Center in Owo struggled to treat scores of wounded from the attack. The Nigeria Medical Association directed all available doctors in the region to help.

Some of the wounded were in a “very bad state” and needed surgery, according to a doctor there who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to journalists.

"I have attended to a good number of casualties, but what I saw yesterday was far beyond whatever I have seen before in my life,” the doctor said. “This calamity befell all age grades, from toddlers to the old ones.”

Blood supplies at the hospital ran out, and a plea for more has gone out, the doctor added.

Mahamat Saleh Annadif, head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel, said he hopes “the perpetrators of this horrific terrorist act against a church will be swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.”

Pope Francis decried “this act of unspeakable violence” in a condolence telegram sent by the Vatican’s secretary of state on his behalf to the Ondo bishop.

"His Holiness prays for the conversion of those blinded by hatred and violence so that they will choose instead the path of peace and righteousness,” it said.

———

Asadu reported from Abuja, Nigeria. Frances D'Emilio in Rome contributed.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Gunmen kill dozens in 'satanic' attack in Nigerian church

June 5 (UPI) -- Gunmen on motorcycles swarmed a church in Nigeria on Sunday, and began shooting their weapons and throwing St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church dynamite, killing dozens of worshippers. At least 40 people including women and children were killed at the church in the city of Owo, Nigerian...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yemi Osinbajo
SFGate

Gunman Hogtied With Extension Cord By Congregants In Deadly California Church Shooting

A man armed with two handguns opened fire at Taiwanese church banquet in southern California Sunday before he was overpowered and hogtied by congregants during the afternoon attack that left one victim dead and four people critically injured, authorities said. A fifth victim suffered minor injuries. “We believe a group...
CBS News

8 women, 3 men dead after gunmen open fire on hotel, bars in Mexico

Eleven people, eight of them women, were killed in simultaneous shooting attacks on two bars in north-central Mexico, authorities said Tuesday. Handwritten signs left at the scenes of the killings suggested the attacks were part of a rivalry between two drug cartels that have been battling for control of Guanajuato state for several years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three men accused of gang raping women on moving train in Pakistan

Three men are accused of gang-raping a young woman on a moving train in Pakistan, sparking fury in the country.Faisal Shahkar, the police chief of the railways, said the incident took place after a ticket inspector persuaded the 25-year-old to go to an unoccupied part of the train last week.Mr Shahkar said police had arrested two suspects on Monday, while a third individual was found on Tuesday.The woman, who is a mother of two children, was said to be on a train making its way to Karachi, the country’s largest city, from Multan in east central Pakistan.She was making her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nigerian#Catholic Church#Boko Haram#Gunmen#St Francis Church#West African#Verisk Maplecroft#The Associated Press
The Associated Press

South African pastor found guilty of treason, racist plot

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A South African court has convicted a pastor of plotting to overthrow the government and to kill thousands of Black people in the country. Harry Johannes Knoesen, 61, a leader of the National Christian Resistance Movement, was on Monday found guilty of high treason, incitement to carry out violent attacks, and recruiting people to commit attacks.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
The Independent

11-year-old Uvalde survivor who covered herself in blood and played dead to testify to Congress

An 11-year-old who survived the Uvalde shooting by smearing a deceased classmate’s blood over her body and playing dead will testify before Congress next week.Miah Cerillo will join those impacted by the Buffalo shooting to speak before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform for a hearing on 8 June titled “The Urgent Need to Address the Gun Violence Epidemic”.“It is my hope that all my colleagues will listen with an open heart as gun violence survivors and loved ones recount one of the darkest days of their lives,” congresswoman Carolyn Maloney of New York, a Democrat who sits...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

‘Tantamount to a death sentence’: British geologist gets 15 years for smuggling in Iraq

A retired British geologist has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being accused of attempting to smuggle broken pottery out of Iraq.Jim Fitton was detained in March after 12 fragments of pottery from a heritage site in southern Iraq were discovered in his luggage. The verdict handed down to the 66-year-old on Monday shocked the court in Baghdad, according to the Associated Press. “I thought the worst case scenario would be one year, with suspension,” Mr Fitton’s lawyer Thair Soud said, visibly shocked by the decision. He added that he will appeal against the sentence. Reacting to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffPost

Over 50 Feared Dead In Nigeria Church Attack, Officials Say

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen opened fire on worshippers and detonated explosives at a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria on Sunday, leaving dozens feared dead, state lawmakers said. The attackers targeted the St. Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state just as the worshippers gathered on Pentecost Sunday, legislator Ogunmolasuyi...
RELIGION
CNN

Analyst: McCann investigators gave suspect 'all the time in the world' to destroy evidence

15 years ago, 3-year-old Madeleine McCann disappeared. In April 2022, Portuguese authorities named a formal suspect in the case. With fresh reporting from Germany and the UK, CNN’s Randi Kaye unfolds what we know about the prime suspect and when we can expect charges to be filed against him in “CNN Special Report, Missing: Madeleine McCann” airs Friday, June 3, at 10pm E.T./7pm P.T.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Female soldiers serving in the Queen's elite bodyguard the Foot Guards demand the Army stops calling them 'Guardsmen'

Female soldiers in Queen's bodyguard have asked the Army to stop calling them men. Privates in the Foot Guards are all known as Guardsmen whether they are male or female. The Foot Guards has five regiments, the Grenadier Guards, the Coldstream Guards, The Scots Guards, the Irish Guards and the Welsh Guards. All the regiments wear the ceremonial red tunic and bearskin hats when on guard duty outside Royal Palaces.
MILITARY
ABC News

ABC News

688K+
Followers
158K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy