Maryland Weather: Mostly Sunny & Comfortable

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re following up a gorgeous weekend with a stunner of a Monday.

The forecast calls for plenty of sunshine, temperatures in the low 80s and low humidity.

We’ll see more clouds move in tonight with temperatures dipping into the mid 60s.

Our Tuesday will start with sunshine, but clouds quickly take over.

A few showers and even a thunderstorm is possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, but many of us will stay dry.

A better chance for rain and a few thunderstorms arrives Wednesday afternoon with showers likely at night.

Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s that day. So far, no severe weather is expected.

Rain will linger a bit Thursday morning, but then we dry out and brighten up.

We’ll close out the work week with sunshine and mid 80s.