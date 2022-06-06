ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Weather: Mostly Sunny & Comfortable

By Meg McNamara
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LTQrO_0g1kyTMK00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re following up a gorgeous weekend with a stunner of a Monday.

The forecast calls for plenty of sunshine, temperatures in the low 80s and low humidity.

We’ll see more clouds move in tonight with temperatures dipping into the mid 60s.

Our Tuesday will start with sunshine, but clouds quickly take over.

A few showers and even a thunderstorm is possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, but many of us will stay dry.

A better chance for rain and a few thunderstorms arrives Wednesday afternoon with showers likely at night.

Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s that day. So far, no severe weather is expected.

Rain will linger a bit Thursday morning, but then we dry out and brighten up.

We’ll close out the work week with sunshine and mid 80s.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Fabulous Friday Forecast

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are closing out the work week with fabulous weather! We’re talking about mostly sunny skies, noticeably lower humidity and highs near 83 degrees. Clouds will make a comeback tonight and there is a tiny chance a stray shower could pop up.  Unfortunately, we’re looking at multiple chances for wet weather over the weekend. Spotty showers arrive Saturday morning.  We’re not looking at widespread rain and much of the day will be dry. but just keep in mind that a bit of rain is possible.  A thunderstorm is possible in the evening. Saturday will also be cooler than what we’ve seen with highs only in the mid to upper 70s. Storms are in store for Sunday and they could be strong to even severe. The window seems to be late in the morning through the afternoon. Hail and damaging winds are possible. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.  
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Lifeguard Shortage Impacting Maryland’s Pools & Beaches

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Pools and beaches in Maryland and in other parts of the country are facing lifeguard shortages. “I had a outdoor pool reach out to me in Anne Arundel County that said that they don’t have any and don’t know they can open their pool,” said Jill Black, the senior director of swim and family programs for the Y of Central Maryland. Black said that the locations she manages now employs about 300 lifeguards in total, down from roughly 400 before the pandemic. “It was hard coming back from the pandemic, getting people to come back to work, so...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
NottinghamMD.com

MDOT SHA to remove traffic split on Route 40 bridges over Big Gunpowder Falls beginning June 12

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is moving toward the next phase of work on its $32.6 million project to rehabilitate the four bridges on Route 40 (Pulaski Highway) over Big Gunpowder Falls and Little Gunpowder Falls in eastern Baltimore County near the Harford County line. Weather permitting, on the nights of Sunday, June 12, and Monday, … Continue reading "MDOT SHA to remove traffic split on Route 40 bridges over Big Gunpowder Falls beginning June 12" The post MDOT SHA to remove traffic split on Route 40 bridges over Big Gunpowder Falls beginning June 12 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#A Better Chance#Thunderstorms#Wjz
WJLA

Lawmakers, activists react to Md. Columbia Machine mass shooting

SMITHSBURG, Md. (7News) — Lawmakers are reacting after at least three people were killed and a trooper was shot when a gunman opened fire Thursday at a manufacturing plant in Smithsburg, Maryland. Governor Larry Hogan was at a news conference discussing COVID-19 vaccinations when he said he was briefed...
SMITHSBURG, MD
kytvnews.com

Maryland mass shooting: Everything we know

The Independent— Latest mass shooting reportedly claims at least three lives. Global News—Everything we know so far about the Texas mass school shooting. Of the nineteen children and two teachers killed, the victims include a “loving 10-year-old little boy” and “adventurous” teacher who was a caring mother and wife.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Baltimore

Former P.G. County Exec Rushern Baker Suspends Gubernatorial Bid

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little more than a month from the primary, former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker has suspended his bid for governor, citing financial challenges, the campaign announced. In the most recent campaign finance report, covering the period from May 17 to June 7, Baker and running mate Nancy Navarro, a former Montgomery County Councilmember, had spent just under $42,000 but only brought in $38,357 in contributions, according to state records. The campaign had $11,872.67 in the bank. Although Baker and Navarro are from the Washington suburbs, they focused much of their attention on Baltimore City. Baker pledged to live...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Naval Academy Identifies Deceased Midshipman As Utah Native Taylor Connors

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Naval Academy on Wednesday identified the enrollee who died on leave as Midshipman 1st Class Taylor Connors, a 24-year-old Utah native who died in Philadelphia with his family at his bedside. Connors died on the morning of June 7, the academy said. The circumstances of his death are still under investigation, but foul play is not suspected. “Our Naval Academy community is mourning a tragic loss this week of a life taken far too soon – Midshipman Taylor Connors honorably served his nation as a Marine and as a midshipman,” said Vice Adm. Sean Buck, 63rd Superintendent, U.S....
NAVAL ACADEMY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
59K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy