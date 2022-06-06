ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Zelensky visits frontline as fighting rages in eastern Ukraine

By Rory Sullivan
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kSs9y_0g1jkOYA00

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky made a trip to the frontline on Sunday as the battle for eastern Ukraine continued to rage.

Mr Zelensky met soldiers in Lysychansk and Soledar, cities located close to Sievierodonetsk, the main focus of Russia ’s assault in the Donbas , an area which comprises the provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Ukrainians and Russians have been engaged in a fierce battle over Sievierodonetsk in recent weeks, with much of the city destroyed by shelling from the Kremlin’s forces. Thousands of civilians are believed to remain trapped there.

"I went with the head of [my] office to the east. We were in Lysychansk and Soledar," Mr Zelensky said in his daily night-time address, without giving further details.

In videos released by his office, the Ukrainian president can be seen speaking with and presenting awards to soldiers in a bunker.

During his visit, Mr Zelensky, who was dressed in his trademark khaki uniform, thanked Ukrainian soldiers for their bravery. “What you all deserve is victory – that is the most important thing. But not at any cost,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the president spent time with frontline troops in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia, where he also met people displaced from the flattened city of Mariupol, which Russia captured last month after a weeks-long siege.

Further east, Russian forces aim to capture Sievierodonetsk as part of its bid to seize the whole Donbas region. However, they face fierce resistance from the Ukrainian army.

The Ukrainian position in Sievierodonetsk, the epicentre of the battle for eastern Ukraine, has “worsened a little”, the governor of Luhansk province said on Monday.

"The fiercest fighting is in Sievierodonetsk. Fast-moving fighting is happening right now," Serhiy Gaidai said.

"Our defenders managed to undertake a counterattack for a certain time; they liberated almost half of the city. But now the situation has worsened a little for us again," he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lo9mI_0g1jkOYA00

In other developments, the UK confirmed it will send long-distance weapons to Ukraine, hours after Russia targeted a site in Kyiv, where it claimed tanks sent by eastern European countries were being stored.

The British defence secretary Ben Wallace said Britain will give Kyiv M270 launchers, which can fire rockets up to a distance of 80km (50 miles).

“The UK stands with Ukraine in this fight and is taking a leading role in supplying its heroic troops with the vital weapons they need to defend their country from unprovoked invasion,” the British minister said.

“These highly capable multiple-launch rocket systems will enable our Ukrainian friends to better protect themselves against the brutal use of long-range artillery, which Putin’s forces have used indiscriminately to flatten cities,” he added.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
The Independent

Volodymyr Zelensky claims 31,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday claimed Russia had lost more than 31,000 soldiers since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February.The Ukrainian president also warned Vladimir Putin that “the day will come” when the number of losses will “go beyond the possible limit” even for Moscow.“More than 31,000 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine,” Mr Zelensky said in his daily address.“Russia has been paying for this senseless war with almost 300 lives of their soldiers daily.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Russian ambassador storms out of UN Security Council meeting – liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukrainian official shares footage of Wagner Group base destroyed in Luhansk region

Ukrainian officials have claimed its forces destroyed a military base used by notorious Russian mercenaries in the eastern Luhansk region.Regional governor Serhiy Haidai shared a video of a burning building which he said showed the remains of the site used by the Wagner Group at a local stadium in the city of Kadiivka. "The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a well-aimed attack on it. Only one survived," Mr Haidai tweeted. Ukrainian news outlet Hromadske said that 22 people had died and four others were injured in the strike.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Two British fighters sentenced to death by Russian separatists - liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
The Independent

Niacaragua authorizes entry of Russian troops, planes, ships

The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has authorized Russian troops, planes and ships to deploy to Nicaragua for purposes of training, law enforcement or emergency response. In a decree published this week, and confirmed by Russia on Thursday, Ortega will allow Russian troops to carry out law enforcement duties, “humanitarian aid, rescue and search missions in emergencies or natural disasters.” The Nicaraguan government also authorized the presence of small contingents of Russian troops for “exchange of experiences and training.” Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told the Russian news outlet Sputnik that the measure was “routine.”“We are talking...
MILITARY
The Independent

Briton’s death sentence will ‘invigorate’ others fighting Russia, says friend

The friend of a British soldier captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine, said his death sentence will “invigorate” those still resisting Russia’s advances.Aiden Aslin, 28, was convicted of taking action towards violent seizure of power at a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.Another Brit, 48-year-old Shaun Pinner, and Moroccan national Saaudun Brahim, were also convicted alongside Mr Aslin after the three were accused of being “mercenaries” fighting with Ukrainian troops.Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti reported the three are set to face a firing squad.Brennan Phillips, an American former soldier who met Mr Aslin in Syria and...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I won’t give up’, Zelensky tells UK students

Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed student Ukrainian societies across the UK pledging that he would not give up or “concede”. territory to Russia.Ukraine’s president spoke to student societies at Birmingham University, Coventry, London School of Economics, UCL, City of London, Oxford, Cambridge, and Glasgow and Manchester over video-link and urged them to help rebuild his country once victory was assured.Moderator Matt Frei, from Channel 4 News, asked President Zelensky whether there was a stage of the invasion where he would need to cede territory to the Russians given the loss of life in the eastern Donbas region.He also how he felt...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Ukraine#Luhansk#Mariupol#Ukrainians#Russians#Kremlin
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia’s invasion plans, Biden claims

US president Joe Biden has claimed that Volodymyr Zelensky “didn’t want to hear it” when US intelligence gathered information about Russia’s plans to invade.Mr Biden said on Friday that “nothing like this has happened since World War Two. I know a lot of people thought I was maybe exaggerating. But I knew we had data to sustain (Russian President Vladimir Putin) was going to go in, off the border.” He added: “There was no doubt. And Zelensky didn’t want to hear it.”Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has ordered ministers to do “everything in their power” to secure the release of two...
POLITICS
The Independent

Defence Secretary meets Volodymyr Zelensky in surprise trip to Kyiv

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace made a secret visit to Kyiv to hold discussions with President Volodymyr Zelensky on sending further military support to Ukraine.The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said they spoke during the previously unannounced trip about continuing to aid the resistance against Russia, “as the conflict enters a different phase”.Officials would only say that the two-day visit took place “this week” and it was unclear whether they discussed the Britons condemned to death for fighting Russian forces.The UK stands with Ukraine as it fights to defend itself against Putin's unprovoked and brutal invasion. 🇬🇧 🇺🇦Defence Secretary @BWallaceMP met @ZelenskyyUa...
POLITICS
The Independent

Prosecutors want life for surviving Paris attacks member

French prosecutors on Friday laid out their sentencing demands in the historic Paris trial of 20 men suspected of critical roles in France’s worst peacetime attack, the Islamic State massacres that killed 130 people in 2015. For Salah Abdeslam, the only surviving member of that night's attacking jihadis, prosecutors demanded a life sentence.Three prosecutors summarized nine months of testimony since the start of the marathon trial last September, held in a specially built secure complex inside Paris’ original 13th century Justice Palace, with 12 overflow rooms to accommodate victims, lawyers and journalists. The Friday night killing spree on Nov....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prince Charles condemned ‘appalling’ Rwanda deportation scheme, reports say

Prince Charles privately described the government’s policy of sending migrants to Rwanda as “appalling”, according to reports.The heir to the throne is said to be particularly uncomfortable with the scheme as he believes the widely criticised policy will overshadow his upcoming visit to the country, where he will represent the Queen at the Commonwealth Heads of Government summit.Charles was heard expressing opposition to home secretary Priti Patel’s plans several times in private, and was “more than disappointed”, a source told The Times and the Daily Mail."He said he thinks the government’s whole approach is appalling. It was clear he was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

North Korean leader reaffirms arms buildup in party meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un doubled down on his arms buildup in the face of what he described as an aggravating security environment as he concluded a major political conference that came as U.S. and South Korean officials say North Korea is pressing ahead with preparations for another nuclear test that could be imminent.Kim’s comments published by North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency on Saturday didn’t include any direct criticism of the United States or rival South Korea amid a prolonged deadlock in nuclear diplomacy during the three days of discussions that wrapped up Friday.Kim defended his...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

690K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy