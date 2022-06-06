ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead man killed, 4 people hurt in Hauppauge crash on Route 347

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A Riverhead man was killed and four other people were hurt in Hauppauge crash early Monday, police say.

According to police, the two-car crash occurred on Route 347 at Brooksite Drive around 1:30 a.m. Police say Daneris Garcia Marquez was driving a 2011 Ford Econoline westbound on Route 347 when her vehicle collided with a 2019 Toyota Camry, driven by Abhishek Mukherjee, traveling northbound on Brooksite Drive.

The Toyota slammed into a tree. The Ford overturned, with its roof ripped off and bags scattered across the road.

Suffolk police say Brendan Haverty, 26, the passenger in the Toyota, was pronounced dead at the scene. Mukherjee, 42, of Hicksville, and Marquez, 19, of Wyandanch, were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Two males in the van, ages 18 and 25, were also transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

Jennifer Haverty, the widow of the victim, says she and her husband just celebrated the birth of their fifth child in their blended family three months ago.

"He was a great father to our kids and my other kids," Jennifer Haverty says. "We had a beautiful life together. The stars were aligned for us, he was my soulmate, there is no one else like that."

She says Brendan Haverty had just returned from a trip to Florida where he was visiting his brother and was headed from MacArthur Airport using a Lyft driver to pick up his car in Smithtown.

Jennifer Haverty says he was just a few blocks away from his in-laws' home where he had left his car when the accident occurred.

"It really doesn't make sense, why him, why now, our life was in such a great place," Jennifer Haverty says. "It's not fair, it's really not."

Route 347 was closed both ways during the morning commute but has since reopened.

IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

