Pilot safe after emergency plane landing near Vilano Beach

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that an airplane was forced to make an emergency landing on the Intracoastal Waterway just north of the Vilano Bridge.

STORY: FHP: Man killed crossing Blanding Boulevard in a hit-and-run incident

Preliminary investigations revealed that at approximately 6:49 a.m., an aircraft was traveling north over St. Augustine when the pilot experienced a loss of power. He effected an emergency landing on the Intracoastal Waterway.

There were no injuries or damage reported in the landing.

The plane was towed by St. Augustine Fire Rescue to the float plane ramp at Northeast Florida Regional Airport.

©2022 Cox Media Group