Saint Augustine, FL

Pilot safe after emergency plane landing near Vilano Beach

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that an airplane was forced to make an emergency landing on the Intracoastal Waterway just north of the Vilano Bridge.

Preliminary investigations revealed that at approximately 6:49 a.m., an aircraft was traveling north over St. Augustine when the pilot experienced a loss of power. He effected an emergency landing on the Intracoastal Waterway.

There were no injuries or damage reported in the landing.

The plane was towed by St. Augustine Fire Rescue to the float plane ramp at Northeast Florida Regional Airport.

