Widespread rain, showers continue overnight

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a flood advisory for Sandusky County.

The advisory run until 11:45 p.m., with minor flooding anticipated.

Rain and storms remain widespread overnight tonight.

Showers linger into early Tuesday; drier with storms possible to the south later in the day.

The next chance of rain is Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

Temperatures trending below average much of this week. Enjoy!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

