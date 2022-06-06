ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Widespread rain, showers continue overnight

By Alexis Walters, Dontae Jones, Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a flood advisory for Sandusky County.

The advisory run until 11:45 p.m., with minor flooding anticipated.

Stay up-to-date with the FOX 8 app

Rain and storms remain widespread overnight tonight.

Showers linger into early Tuesday; drier with storms possible to the south later in the day.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7jda_0g1howye00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KeJZt_0g1howye00

The next chance of rain is Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tg39N_0g1howye00

Temperatures trending below average much of this week. Enjoy!

Click here for weather maps and radar

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SriUt_0g1howye00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 2

Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

When to expect heavy downpours, strong winds tonight

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Things will be nice during the day with lower humidity and temperatures in the mid-70s. Rain and storms will come in from west to east from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Threat:. Some of these storms could put down heavy downpours and have some pretty gusty...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Tornado, severe storm watches issued for parts of central Ohio

A large and extremely dangerous tornado was located in thunderstorms over Hocking Hills State Park at approximately 7:34 p.m. Wednesday. Follow this link for the latest warnings and watches. Showers and storms have developed along and north of a warm front this evening A few storms could contain damaging winds and hail, mainly across the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sandusky County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
cleveland19.com

Mayfly swarm detected on weather radar over Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s that time of year again!. Mayflies are beginning to hatch and emerge from the depths of Lake Erie. Swarms of the pesky insect were dense enough overnight to be detected on weather radar over the lake. The chief meteorologist for 19 News affiliate WTVG...
SCIENCE
ocj.com

NW Ohio swamped after big rain

Rain totals in the neighborhood of over 5 inches fell on already soggy northwest Ohio starting June 6. The rains left fields flooded and newly planted crops swamped under feet of water in some areas. Ottoville, Miller City, Kalida, and Deshler got some of the heaviest rain. It made for plenty of heartbroken, frustrated farmers who have been battling persistent rainfall all planting season. Areas around Van Wert faced heavy rains as well. Tony Meyer sent in this photo from south of Deshler in Henry County. Most of the state had heavy rains.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Nexstar Media Inc
fortwaynesnbc.com

Train downs 16 power lines in Edgerton, Ohio

EDGERTON, Ohio (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Edgerton’s Fire Chief confirms a train has crashed into 16 power lines along County Road 5 just east of the city early Tuesday morning. Officials say high winds and rain contributed to the incident. The city’s mayor, Robert Day, has spent the...
EDGERTON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

2 rescued after boat capsizes on Lake Erie

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A boat capsized on Lake Erie Monday afternoon, not far from the shores of Eastlake. The Coast Guard reportedly received a mayday call around 3 p.m., with crews from Fairport Harbor swiftly responding to the boat that was sinking. Two adults, a man and a woman, were reportedly found in the […]
EASTLAKE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WKBN

Watch: Cars racing on Ohio airport runway

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I TEAM has uncovered an investigation into cars racing on the runway of the Medina Municipal Airport. Cars were reportedly speeding on the runway even with the airport open for planes to take off and land. Now, Medina police and the Federal Aviation Administration are asking questions. And, […]
ashlandsource.com

Safety improvements coming to U.S. 250 & State Route 89 in Ashland County

ASHLAND — Work is scheduled to begin next week on an intersection improvement project at U.S Route 250 and State Route 89 in Ashland County. This is a safety project aimed at reducing crashes by lowering the profile of the roadway to allow for better sight distance for motorists and widening the intersection to better accommodate truck turns.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Local police department warns about this summer habit

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Port Clinton Police Department posted on Facebook a reminder to residents about a city ordinance meant to curb a common summer habit. “Please refrain from placing, blowing, or mowing any lawn or yard waste onto the roadways,” the post says. “This waste is dangerous to motorists and washes into […]
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

1 injured in Garfield Heights crash

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Crews were on the scene of a crash involving a large Ryder box truck and at least one other vehicle in Garfield Heights Wednesday night. East 131st Street was closed near Christine Avenue due to the crash. Cleveland EMS tells FOX 8 one person was taken to the hospital in […]
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy