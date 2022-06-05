Rug up in this eco-friendly heated puffer with a stunning Indigenous print

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Great Jones is one of those DTC brands that’s a staple in many of our editors’ kitchens, but also our hearts. The collaborative innovators behind the brand create their pretty kitchen essentials with thoughtful design elements, durable materials, and of course, a whole lot of fun flair. Lately, they’ve been coming in hot with launch after launch and knocking our socks (or shall we say oven mitts) off with unique collabs and eye-catching colorways. So, we were excited when the brand dropped the news that they were releasing another iconic item. This time, it’s a bakeware essential that’s an iteration of their editor-favorite Holy Sheet pan. Meet the Stud Muffin (Great Jones does it again with the clever name!): a muffin tin fit for royalty.

