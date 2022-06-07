ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Burkina Faso's award-winning architect returns a hero

By Thiam Ndiaga, Anne Mimault
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hWyDz_0g1gzXqx00
Francis Kere, an architect who won Pritzker Prize, poses for photograph in his house with his father's and his daughter's pictures, in Gando, Burkina Faso June 4, 2022. Picture taken June 4, 2022. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

GANDO, Burkina Faso, June 6 (Reuters) - (This June 6, story refiles to fix spelling of architect in first paragraph)

Architect Diebedo Francis Kere, recognised globally for his innovative, sustainable designs, was feted as a hero in Burkina Faso over the weekend, on his first hometown visit after getting the profession's top award.

From a car sunroof Kere, the first African and Black winner of the Pritzker Architecture Prize, brandished his gold medal to cheering roadside crowds as he headed to Gando in the dusty southeast corner of the poverty-stricken West African country.

Locals gave him hugs and regaled him with music and dance.

Gando had no school when Kere, 57, was growing up. The son of the village chief, he left at a young age to attend school in the nearby town of Tenkodogo and was the first in his community to receive an education.

He returned to visit two schools he designed that were built using local materials and labour, with an emphasis on combatting the region's crippling heat.

The buildings' wide, flat roofs are attached to narrower buildings below by a lattice of metal rods that resemble the habit of the acacia trees that dot the surrounding landscape. The generous shade and thick walls keep out the heat.

"I have a feeling of great gratitude and satisfaction from seeing that all the efforts that we have produced together, the work that we did together, is recognised and the people are proud of it and realise that we did a good job."

Kere splits his time between Burkina Faso and Germany, where he studied and established his practice.

The first building he designed was the Gando Primary School. He later added teachers' housing and a library, and the student body has grown to some 700 students.

Kere went on to design schools, health facilities and public spaces across Africa, Europe and the United States.

The Pritzker, often referred to as the Nobel Prize of architecture, has been awarded annually to visionaries such as China-born I.M. Pei, British-Iraqi Zaha Hadid and Renzo Piano of Italy.

Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga and Anne Mimault; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Edward McAllister and Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

China Moly denies Congo administrator takes over its Tenke copper-cobalt mine

DAKAR, June 10 (Reuters) - There has been no change in control of Tenke Fungurume Mining, majority owner China Molybdenum said on Friday, contradicting a state mining company official who said a temporary administrator had taken control of the world's second-largest cobalt producer. The secretary-general of Congo's state mining company...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zaha Hadid
Person
Renzo Piano
Reuters

New Zealand says Pacific islands can make own decisions on China ties

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand Minister of Defence Peeni Henare said on Saturday that Pacific island nations have the freedom to make their own decisions about cooperation with China, as Beijing seeks closer military ties with the strategically important region. China signed a security pact with the Solomon...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. pledges more visas for Cubans, Haitians at Summit of the Americas

LOS ANGELES/WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will spend $314 million to support Venezuelan migrants across the Western Hemisphere and restart programs allowing some Cubans and Haitians to reunite with family members in the United States, U.S. agencies announced on Friday. The announcement was part of a push...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West African#Tenkodogo
Reuters

Singapore's Frasers Property seeks to take hospitality trust private

SINGAPORE, June 13 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed Frasers Property Ltd (FRPL.SI), part of Thai tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's TCC Group, proposes to take unit Frasers Hospitality Trust (FRHO.SI) private in a deal that values it at S$1.35 billion ($970 million). Frasers Property (FPL Group) is offering S$0.70 cash for each of the...
WORLD
Reuters

South Korea, U.S. condemn North Korea nuclear test preparations

SEOUL, June 11 (Reuters) - Defence ministers of South Korea and the United States on Saturday condemned North Korea's preparations for a nuclear test, saying this and a series of missile launches threaten the peace and safety of the Korean peninsula and the international community. South Korea and the United...
WORLD
Reuters

Sudan's main opposition coalition is meeting with military -sources

KHARTOUM, June 9 (Reuters) - Sudan's main civilian opposition coalition has begun an "unofficial" meeting with the military mediated by the United States and Saudi Arabia, two political sources said on Thursday. The meeting is the first of its kind since the military took over power in Sudan in October...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Germany
Reuters

Japan, China agree to boost defence dialogue, Japan's defence minister says

TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Sunday that he agreed with his Chinese counterpart to promote dialogue and exchanges. Japan warned against China's attempts to change the status quo in the South and East China Sea, and said peace and security of the Taiwan Strait was important not only to Japan but to the international community, Kishi told reporters of his meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe in Singapore.
POLITICS
Reuters

Costa Rica and New Zealand meet for last World Cup place

DOHA, June 13 (Reuters) - The last place at this year’s World Cup will be decided on Tuesday in Doha when Costa Rica face New Zealand in their intercontinental playoff. The match at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium pits the fourth- placed finishers in the CONCACAF qualifying group against the top team in the Oceania confederation and the winners will play in Group E at the finals in Qatar along with Germany, Japan and Spain.
SOCCER
Reuters

Turkish inflation research group lead faces disciplinary inquiry

ISTANBUL, June 12 (Reuters) - The head of a high-profile Turkish private research group that calculates the country's inflation as being twice the official rate is facing a disciplinary inquiry at his job in an Istanbul-based university. According to a document seen by Reuters, Yeditepe University launched the inquiry into...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets underperform EM peers, Brazil real leads fall

* Brazil real eyes worst week in over two years * Red-hot U.S. inflation sparks dollar rally * Peru's sol afloat after rate hike By Shreyashi Sanyal June 10 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Friday, set to end the week with declines far greater than those if its emerging market peers, with Brazil's real leading losses on worries of lockdowns in China and red-hot inflation boosting the dollar. The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks fell over 3% by 1436 GMT, and eyed declines of 8%. Equities were headed for their sharpest weekly fall in more than 19 months. The broader emerging markets stocks index shed 0.8% for the week. Worries of slowing demand from major trading partner, China has hurt markets in Latin America, as Shanghai announced new COVID-19 lockdown measures this week. Rising inflationary pressures along with more aggressive central bank policies from developed world central bank have also pushed investors away from riskier assets such as those in emerging markets. The MSCI's currencies index dropped 1.4% on Friday and 3% for the week, marking their worst performance since late September 2020. A red-hot reading on U.S. consumer prices for the month of May, not only boosted the dollar but also solidified bets of more tightening by the Federal Reserve. "Some of the Latam countries are sensitive to tightening of financial conditions globally and given that we saw the stock market in the U.S. having a hard time in part because of the Fed, that's something that is also affecting the Latam region," said Jakob Christensen, chief analyst and head of EM research at Danske Bank. Markets around the globe will be looking out for the U.S. Fed policy decision next week, where the central bank is expected to hike lending rates by 50 basis-points and continue with it. Brazil's real touched 5 to the dollar at one point during the day. The currency's 4.7% for the week, leading declines among Latam peers and marking its worst weekly decline in over two years. Next week also marks Brazil's central bank move. A Reuters poll showed it is set to deliver a 50 basis points rate increase on Wednesday to finalize a long tightening cycle against unbridled inflation that is beginning to see some results. Brazilian stocks fell 1.8%, with state-run oil company Petrobras down 3% after it received a court decision ordering it to halt talks with Petroreconcavo and Eneva SA for the sale of its Bahia-Terra cluster. Brazil's government on Thursday night moved forward with its bid to privatize Eletrobras, Latin America's largest utility, as it priced a share offering through which its stake in the company is set to be diluted. Shares of the company tumbled 5%. Lower commodity prices also hurt other Latin American currencies. Chile's peso slipped 1.6% on lower copper prices, while falling oil prices hurt Colombia's peso, which dropped 1.7%. The Mexican peso fell 1.2%, while Peru's sol gained 0.1% as it was supported by an interest rate hike by its central bank overnight. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1436 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1052.57 -1.37 MSCI LatAm 2238.01 -3.11 Brazil Bovespa 105048.09 -1.91 Mexico IPC 48666.68 -1.27 Chile IPSA 5151.30 -0.64 Argentina MerVal 87985.61 -0.995 Colombia COLCAP 1524.18 -0.17 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9999 -1.71 Mexico peso 19.9140 -1.29 Chile peso 838.3 -1.60 Colombia peso 3907.1 -1.75 Peru sol 3.7401 0.09 Argentina peso (interbank) 121.7800 -0.11 Argentina peso (parallel) 206 0.97 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)
WORLD
Reuters

Shanghai to lock down millions again for mass COVID testing

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 10 (Reuters) - China's commercial hub of Shanghai will lock down millions of people for mass COVID-19 testing this weekend - just 10 days after lifting its gruelling two-month lockdown - unsettling residents and raising concerns about the business impact. Racing to stop a wider outbreak after discovering...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Dominant Spain ease past Czech Republic

MALAGA, June 12 (Reuters) - Goals from Carlos Soler and Pablo Sarabia earned Spain a 2-0 win over Czech Republic on Sunday, a result that put them on top of UEFA Nations League Group A2. Last year's finalists dominated the game from the start and opened the scoring when Soler...
SOCCER
Reuters

Reuters

476K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy