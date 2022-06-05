ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jodi Picoult: “Fiction is a really important tool”

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s #VelshiBannedBookClub, the prolific Jodi Picoult joins us to talk about her tragically relevant novel “Nineteen Minutes,” referring to the amount of time it takes the novel’s school shooter to kill 10 people. The story...

www.msnbc.com

BBC

Jennifer Egan: A Visit From The Goon Squad

In June Mohsin Hamid will be discussing his novel Exit West. Favourite episodes of World Book Club, featuring Maya Angelou and Henning Mankell. Henning Mankel, Patrica Cornwell, Jo Nesbo: stars of the genre discuss their craft. Tales from History. From the tulip fields of 17th Century Amsterdam to the trenches...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
George J. Ziogas

Distinguishing Fact from Fiction in the Age of Fake News

“Fake news” has become a catch-cry of the 21st century. Are dozens of senior political figures, Hollywood A-listers, and media personalities involved in a satanic organization that kidnaps and sells children into sexual slavery or murders them and harvests their blood to produce an elixir of life?
The Guardian

The best recent poetry – review roundup

Quiet by Victoria Adukwei Bulley (Faber, £10.99) “Bones can speak long after the flesh has gone.” Victoria Adukwei Bulley’s debut is an exploration of the power of silence as a means of resistance, a way of carving space for the self in a hostile world. Rooted in Black feminist thinking, the poems have a clear-eyed elegance, buttressed with a controlled ferocity that is acute on the damage done by institutional blankness, and how it forces an uncomfortable conformity: “They were too happy / to realise they were poster girls / for the effacement of themselves.” Bulley, a former Barbican Young Poet and poet-in-residence at the V&A Museum, achieves a tone both delicate and strong, studded with moments that catch the breath: “if your pain is alive in me / so too must be your joy”. With a generous and interrogative spirit, Quiet marks the arrival of a major poetic talent.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Salon

How "Fire Island" puts the Pride in "Pride & Prejudice"

At the beginning of "Fire Island," Hulu's film about a group of queer friends determined to have the best summer week of their lives on New York's Fire Island Pines, Noah (Joel Kim Booster) quotes from Jane Austen, the writer he calls "the queen." Noah is a big reader, including reading Austen, Yann Martel and Alice Munro, among others. Booster wrote the film after doing just that: reading "Pride and Prejudice" and wanting to create an LGBTQI spin on the tale.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
deseret.com

Margaret Atwood’s ‘Unburnable Book’ sells for staggering $130K

A one-of-a-kind copy of Margaret Atwood’s bestselling novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” sold at auction for $130,000 on Tuesday. Penguin Random House, with Atwood and Sotheby’s, created a fireproof edition of the novel in order to “serve as a powerful symbol against censorship and a reminder of the necessity of protecting vital stories,” according to Sotheby’s.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HackerNoon

Pride and Prejudice: Chapter 14

About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. Pride and Prejudice, by Jane Austen, is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter XIV.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HackerNoon

An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter VII.

1. Ideas of Pleasure and Pain. There be other simple ideas which convey themselves into the mind by all the ways of sensation and reflection, viz. PLEASURE or DELIGHT, and its opposite, PAIN, or UNEASINESS; POWER; EXISTENCE; UNITY mix with almost all our other Ideas. 2. Delight or uneasiness, one or other of them, join themselves to almost all our ideas both of sensation and reflection: and there is scarce any affection of our senses from without, any retired thought of our mind within, which is not able to produce in us pleasure or pain. By pleasure and pain, I would be understood to signify, whatsoever delights or molests us; whether it arises from the thoughts of our minds, or anything operating on our bodies. For, whether we call it; satisfaction, delight, pleasure, happiness, &c., on the one side, or uneasiness, trouble, pain, torment, anguish, misery, &c., the other, they are still but different degrees of the same thing, and belong to the ideas of pleasure and pain, delight or uneasiness; which are the names I shall most commonly use for those two sorts of ideas. 3. As motives of our actions. The infinite wise Author of our being, having given us the power over several parts of our bodies, to move or keep them at rest as we think fit; and also, by the motion of them, to move ourselves and other contiguous bodies, in which consist all the actions of our body: having also given a power to our minds, in several instances, to choose, amongst its ideas, which it will think on, and to pursue the inquiry of this or that subject with consideration and attention, to excite us to these actions of thinking and motion that we are capable of,—has been pleased to join to several thoughts, and several sensations a perception of delight. If this were wholly separated from all our outward sensations, and inward thoughts, we should have no reason to prefer one thought or action to another; negligence to attention, or motion to rest. And so we should neither stir our bodies, nor employ our minds, but let our thoughts (if I may so call it) run adrift, without any direction or design, and suffer the ideas of our minds, like unregarded shadows, to make their appearances there, as it happened, without attending to them. In which state man, however furnished with the faculties of understanding and will, would be a very idle, inactive creature, and pass his time only in a lazy, lethargic dream. It has therefore pleased our wise Creator to annex to several objects, and the ideas which we receive from them, as also to several of our thoughts, a concomitant pleasure, and that in several objects, to several degrees, that those faculties which he had endowed us with might not remain wholly idle and unemployed by us.
RELIGION
thedigitalfix.com

Harry Potter designers making exhibit based on classic children’s book

The creative team which brought the Harry Potter movies to life are reuniting for an ambitious new exhibit in Scotland, where attendees will be able to immerse themselves into classic children’s books. The exhibition will be created by graphic design company MinaLima, who helped direct the vision for fantasy...
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

How 'The Righteous' Finds Brutality and Beauty in the Biblical

The grim yet gratifying new horror film The Righteous is a story with God on its mind. A confident debut feature from writer-director Mark O'Brien, who also stars in the film, it is most preoccupied with faith and the way it can take hold of our lives. This is not always an idealistic faith where characters cling to their beliefs to save themselves from impending harm. Instead, it is far darker and brutal even as it finds an uneasy beauty in its presentation. Shot in gorgeous yet sinister black-and-white, it stars a never-better Henry Czerny as the troubled Frederic Mason. A former priest who has recently experienced immense loss, he has retreated to his secluded home with his wife, Mimi Kuzyk’s resolute Ethel Mason, to grieve. However, they will soon discover that their humble abode is not a place of safety from the horrors of the world when a traveling stranger stumbles into their life after a supposed injury.
RELIGION
The Guardian

Charlie Chaplin interview: ‘In the tradition of Swift’ – archive, 1947

Standing before his large English fireplace, Mr Chaplin spoke about the new film on which he is now engaged. It will revive the old Charlie with his baggy clothes and funny boots. He will be a displaced person from Europe who lands in the United States, becomes a nine-day wonder, tires of pomp and circumstance, and sails again for Europe, waving goodbye to the Statue of Liberty. What makes the little man famous is the fact that a shock has brought memories of a former life to his mind and he speaks in Sanskrit. Mr Chaplin spoke Sanskrit with dignity, and then became the immigration officer who barks “What lingo d’ye talk?” As he went on telling the story his large eyes flashed and those marvellous hands came to life, a pair of marionettes, moving swiftly in parallel lines to build fascinating shapes into the air.
MOVIES

