Ikenna Ekwonna: Who is the Love Island 2022 contestant and how old is he?

Love Island 2022 is here, with the latest run of the ITV2 series back on our screens.

The reality show has welcomed a new crop of contestants who are hoping to find romance in the Spanish villa.

One such person is 23-year-old senior Ikenna Ekwonna, who works in pharmaceutical sales in Nottingham.

Ikenna said he is hoping to find a new relationship during his appearance on the show, stating: "I’ve only been in one past relationship but now I think I’m at the age where I could find someone.

The contestant said he will bring "spontaneity and excitement" to the show, adding: "I’m not really shy to speak to people and I don’t really care too much about what people think.”

Last year’s winners were Millie Court and Liam Reardon, who are still together.

Last year's winners were Millie Court and Liam Reardon, who are still together.

Love Island continues every evening at 9pm on ITV2, except on Saturdays, where a compilation of unseen footage is shown.