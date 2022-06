Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Cryptocurrency and NFTs have made a lot of people rich in a short time. But like any short-term money-making venture, these alternative investment tools haven’t worked out for everyone. Crypto scams have cost investors one billion dollars, to say nothing of the crash that wiped out hundreds of billions of dollars in crypto’s market value. That’s why if you’re looking to invest, you might want to consider a more traditional route, such as...

1 DAY AGO