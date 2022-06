BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 21-year-old man killed in a boating crash in West River over the weekend was a student and lacrosse player at Anne Arundel County Community College, the school said Monday. Nick Barton attended the school from 2019 to Spring 2022 and was a three-year member of the school’s men’s lacrosse team, the school said in a post mourning the loss. He was a midfielder who played in 29 career games with 39 goals and nine assists. “Nick was a great player, but that’s not what’s important,” said head men’s lacrosse coach Joe Stanilaus. “In the three years that I was...

WEST RIVER, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO