Tasha Ghouri: Who is the Love Island 2022 contestant?

Yes, it’s that time of year again… Love Island season is upon us.

The ITV2 dating show returned on Monday (6 June) with a new group of singletons looking for love – and a new villa to boot.

Among this year is Tasha Ghouri , a model and dancer from Thirsk in north Yorkshire.

The 23-year-old is the first deaf contestant to appear on Love Island. Last year she made headlines after pictures of her modelling earrings for fashion giant Asos – in which her cochlear implant could be seen – went viral.

Ghouri was born completely deaf and got her cochlear implant at the age of five. Discussing her hearing, Ghouri said that her friends and family call her “inspirational”, adding: “I inspire quite a lot of people because I’m really open about it.”

Asked to sum up her dating life so far, Ghouri called it “trash” and “a shambles”.

“This is an opportunity for me to find ‘the one’ and have a great summer at the same time. I’m definitely ready for a relationship,” she said. “I’m 23 now so I’m ready to get to know someone, go on holidays and travel with them.

“I think guys get quite intimidated by me. I’ve been on so many dates before but it just hasn’t worked out for me. I haven’t found that click with somebody yet. I think I’m waiting for that click moment and that spark, it’s all about the spark on the first date.”

Ghouri has said that she’s a “party animal” who’ll bring a lot of fun to the villa.

“I may have to step on toes but I’ll do it in the nicest way possible,” she joked.

Love Island continues every evening at 9pm on ITV2, except on Saturdays, where a compilation of unseen footage is shown.