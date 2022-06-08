ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davide Sanclimenti: Who is the Love Island 2022 contestant?

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Love Island has returned to our screens for another long, (hopefully) hot summer.

The ITV2 dating show kicked off its eighth series on Monday (6 June) and a new group of singletons have made their way to the villa.

Among them is self-described “Italian stallion”, Davide Sanclimenti .

Hailing from Rome but living in Manchester, Davide hopes to use his country’s charm to hope win over the ladies in the villa.

“I’m good looking and I’ve realised since I first arrived in Manchester, a lot of English girls actually love me. They love to be around me and I love to be around them. It’s going to be fun, I’m looking forward to it,” the business owner said.

Asked why he was currently single, the business owner said that he was “picky” and saw himself as a “relationship kind of guy”.

“I prefer to be in a relationship but at the same time I don’t do a lot of dates,” Davide explained.

As for his “icks”, Davide said: “If a girl is really rude, or if she’s not giving me enough attention, I will just lose interest very quickly… If I receive nothing back, no feedback or appreciation, I will lose interest in that person.”

The bookies are already placing bets on who will win the series

Love Island continues every evening at 9pm on ITV2, except on Saturdays, where a compilation of unseen footage is shown.

The Independent

The Independent

