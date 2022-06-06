ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Priyanka Chopra blasts 'shameful' Indian body spray ad promoting rape culture

By Kathleen Magramo
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A television commercial for a male body spray has been taken off the air in India, after critics said it made light of gang...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 13

Boogymama
2d ago

This is so sad! Not just the commercial, but how commenters are being so callous concerning the violation of women. Were this your sister, your cousin, or your daughter you would know the absolute degradation and disregard of basic human respect of this heinous act. If you cannot understand this and sympathize with the women who are faced with this real threat every time they leave their homes, you should look at yourself and question your own heart.

Reply
12
Related
Harper's Bazaar

Priyanka Chopra Brings Ruffled Elizabethan Glamour to Paris

Priyanka Chopra is bringing a dose of her own personal flair to Paris. Today, the Quantico star and new mom appeared in a skintight black gown that featured ivory ruffled detailing all along the collar, down the leg, and across the hem—a dramatic adornment that called to mind the fashion preferences of the Elizabethan era. Crisscrossing straps at the back added a sultry modern touch, and the dress's deep-V cut also made way for Chopra's glittering diamond necklace to take center stage.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra steals the show in bronze gown for star-studded night

Priyanka Chopra is stepping back out on the red carpet following her daughter Malti Marie's homecoming after 100 days in the NICU. The actress made an appearance at an event for BVLGARI in Paris and looked absolutely amazing in her bronze gown. VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra shows off bouncy hair transformation.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Farhan Akhtar
Person
Swara Bhasker
Person
Ashok Swain
Person
Richa Chadha
Person
Swati Maliwal
The Independent

How a model’s account of gang-rape is sparking a new #MeToo moment in Nepal

A young and popular model in Nepal was 16 years old when she was called to an after-party of a beauty pageant, given a soft drink spiked with sedatives, raped allegedly by the organiser of the event, and filmed naked. She woke up with blood on herself and on the sheets. The six months that followed were a nightmare. “I wanted to die,” the model says in a series of TikTok videos on 18 May, describing the months of trauma she endured in 2014 when the owner of an education consultancy allegedly spiked her lemonade, raped and injured her in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hello Magazine

Happy 1st birthday Lilibet Diana! A look at her first year in the Sussex family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor into the world on 4 June 2021 and while the royal couple have kept her out of the limelight for the most part, we have been treated to the odd glimpse of Lili's first year. Here are Lilibet's biggest milestones…
NFL
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr attacked for take on Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial: ‘Not a single man defended her’

Donald Trump Jr has been attacked for his take on the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. “Maybe the most telling part of the Amber Turd trial is that not a single man seems to have come out in her defense saying she’s great,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on 28 May. The former president’s son’s remarks sparked backlash on the platform, with critics condemning the fact that he felt the need to weigh in at all. “All this medieval play was lacking, was a court jester,” one Twitter user responded. Another said, “men love having a woman...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Gang Rape#Rape Culture#Film Star
The Independent

Three men accused of gang raping women on moving train in Pakistan

Three men are accused of gang-raping a young woman on a moving train in Pakistan, sparking fury in the country.Faisal Shahkar, the police chief of the railways, said the incident took place after a ticket inspector persuaded the 25-year-old to go to an unoccupied part of the train last week.Mr Shahkar said police had arrested two suspects on Monday, while a third individual was found on Tuesday.The woman, who is a mother of two children, was said to be on a train making its way to Karachi, the country’s largest city, from Multan in east central Pakistan.She was making her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Ukrainian refugee who broke up home of host couple blames ex-girlfriend

A Ukrainian refugee who broke up the relationship of a British couple who took her in said her man’s jilted ex only has herself to blame. Sofiia Karkadym, 22, fled the war-torn city of Lviv and was generously taken in by security guard Tony Garnett, 29, and his then-girlfriend, Lorna, in the UK earlier this month.
WORLD
HOLAUSA

BREAKING: Qatari royal Kasia Gallanio was found dead in Spain

Former Qatari princess Kasia Gallanio died at the age of 45. According to reports, Gallanio was found at her home in Marbella, Spain, by the local police. The French newspaper Le Parisien informed that her body showed no signs of physical violence, and investigations indicate she might have...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vice

Asians Are Losing Their Minds Over the Swedish Tradition of Not Feeding Their Guests

If you have been keeping up with Twitter, you know people are really, really mad at Sweden. A screenshot of a Reddit post that recently went viral had someone describing their experience of visiting their friend’s home in Sweden, where they were asked to wait in a room while their friend’s family finished their dinner. This screenshot eventually made its way to Twitter, where non-Swedish people – particularly Asians – lost their minds.
WORLD
The Independent

Eerie videos of Salvador Ramos surface as gunman threatened rapes on social media app

Videos of Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos have surfaced as new reporting shows that the teenager frequently made threats on social media. Ramos told young women and girls that he was going to rape them while also showing off a rifle he purchased. On livestreams on the social media app Yubo, he threatened to shoot up schools, users who saw the threats in the last few weeks have said, CNN and The Washington Postreported. On Tuesday 24 May, Ramos shot and killed 21 people – 19 children and two teachers – at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Ramos...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Former Qatari princess, 45, who was found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief weeks after losing toxic custody battle with billionaire ex-husband she accused of inappropriately touching their daughter', friends say

A former Qatari princess who was found dead of an 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief' weeks after losing a toxic custody battle with her billionaire ex-husband - who she accused of 'inappropriately' touching their daughter. Kasia Gallanio, 45, the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73,...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer reveals actor’s first words after Johnny Depp verdict: ‘I’m so sorry’

A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has revealed the Aquaman actor’s first words after the verdict came down. “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom,’” attorney Elaine Bredehoft told The Today Show on Thursday morning. “She feels the burden of that.”A jury on Wednesday determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard’s friend says Johnny Depp told him about ‘rage activities’ with Winona Ryder and Kate Moss

Johnny Depp admitted to Amber Heard’s friend that there had been so-called “rage activities” in his past relationships with Winona Ryder, Kate Moss and Vanessa Paradis, according to shocking testimony in the former spouses’ defamation trial.In pre-recorded testimony played to the court on Tuesday, Ms Heard’s friend iO Tillett Wright told the court that Mr Depp confided in him that he “experienced great bouts of jealousy” in relationships which also fuelled his alcohol issues.“He experienced great bouts of jealousy in relationships that had also led to a lot of drinking and a lot of rage activities,” testified Mr Wright.“He...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy