Paige Thorne: Who is the Love Island 2022 contestant in the ITV2 series?

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
 3 days ago

The new series of Love Island has returned to ITV2 .

The reality series has welcomed a new batch of contestants who are hoping to find romance in the Spanish villa.

One such person is 24-year-old paramedic Paige Thorne , who is from Swansea, Wales.

Speaking about her decision to join the show, Paige said: “In Swansea, there is just no-one I can find. I’ve tried and there’s just nobody there anymore.”

She added that she needs to “break out and broaden my horizons”, stating: “ Love Island just brings everyone together for me’ I haven’t got to go out and I haven’t got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now.”

Addressing how she’ll fare in the villa, Paige, who described herself as “quite mumsy”, said: “I’ll look after anyone that needs looking after.”

Paige’s Instagram account can be found here .

Last year’s winners were Millie Court and Liam Reardon, who are still together.

The bookies are already placing bets on who will win the series , while you can find The Independent ’s own predictions here .

Love Island continues every evening at 9pm on ITV2, except on Saturdays, where a compilation of unseen footage is shown.

