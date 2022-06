Boris Johnson is to face Parliament on Wednesday for the first time since the damaging revolt by Tory MPs in Monday’s confidence vote.Backers of the Prime Minister can be expected to stage a noisy show of support when he steps up for his weekly Commons questions.But behind the scenes, tensions are running high after 40% of Conservative MPs refused to support him in the vote of confidence.Although Mr Johnson survived, by 211 votes to 148, critics warned that he had been severely wounded by the scale of the rebellion and could be gone before the end of the year.While it...

POLITICS ・ 22 HOURS AGO