Yorkshire’s former head coach Andrew Gale has won an unfair dismissal claim against the club after he was sacked in the wake of the Azeem Rafiq scandal.An employment judge ruled that Gale and five other former members of Yorkshire’s staff had a “well founded” case in a decision published this week and said the matter will now move on to what remedies can be agreed or imposed.Gale, 38, was one of 16 members of staff sacked in the wake of the controversy which engulfed Yorkshire following accusations by bowler Rafiq which rocked English cricket.Yorkshire last year accepted Rafiq had been...

SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO