Foo Fighters have announced two tribute shows this September in honour of their late drummer Taylor Hawkins.The band will play two shows, the first in London’s Wembley Stadium on 3 September and the second at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on 27 September.It will be the first time the band have performed together live since Hawkins died aged 50 in March earlier this year.Hawkins – who had been the group’s drummer since 1997 – was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia. A cause of death has not been announced.The forthcoming concerts have been organised by Hawkins’...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO