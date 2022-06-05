The Boys Season 3 Exclusive Clip Featuring Frenchie and Kimiko in Battle

Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty has been renewed for a second season a week before the first season premieres on July 17, according to Variety. “When I decided to adapt ‘Summer’ for television, I knew we’d need more than one season to honor the story we are telling,” said Jenny Han, the author of The Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy of which the TV series is based, in a statement to the news outlet. “To receive a second season pickup ahead of the premiere of Season One is beyond my wildest dreams. I am so grateful to Amazon Studios for this amazing vote of confidence in our show, and cannot wait to bring our incredible team back together to tell the next chapter in our story.”

TV SERIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO