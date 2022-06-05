ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Boys Season 3 Exclusive Clip Featuring Frenchie and Kimiko in Battle

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this exclusive clip from The Boys' third season,...

me.ign.com

TVLine

Power Book III: Raq Reunites the Family in Season 2 Teaser — Get Premiere Date

Click here to read the full article. Blood may be thicker than water, but money muddies everything. That’s the prevailing message in the new teaser for Starz’s hit prequel spinoff Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which also touts the drama’s Season 2 premiere date — Sunday, Aug. 14 — and the Wu-Tang Clan’s “C.R.E.A.M.” The early 1990s-set series is the third in the Power Universe, and tells the origin story of 50 Cent’s character Kanan Stark and his foray into crime through his drug queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas. Former Disney kid Mekai Curtis stars as the titular Kanan and Tony...
TVLine

Animal Kingdom's Final Season: Spoileriffic New Trailer Teases Two Big Returns and One Devastating Twist

Click here to read the full article. If the spoiler-filled trailer that TNT released Thursday for the sixth and final season of Animal Kingdom is any indication, the crime drama will be going out with a bang. A whole lotta bangs, as a matter of fact. In the action-packed clip, which you can watch in full above, we learn that not only is Denis Leary back as Deran’s ne’er-do-well father Billy, but against all odds, so is Grey’s Anatomy’s Scott Speedman as the late Baz (presumably in a newly created flashback). We also get a hint of the panic that ensues...
AdWeek

Prime Video Renews Jenny Han Series The Summer I Turned Pretty for Season 2

Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty has been renewed for a second season a week before the first season premieres on July 17, according to Variety. “When I decided to adapt ‘Summer’ for television, I knew we’d need more than one season to honor the story we are telling,” said Jenny Han, the author of The Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy of which the TV series is based, in a statement to the news outlet. “To receive a second season pickup ahead of the premiere of Season One is beyond my wildest dreams. I am so grateful to Amazon Studios for this amazing vote of confidence in our show, and cannot wait to bring our incredible team back together to tell the next chapter in our story.”
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC as Series Regular on Popular Drama

Country star Reba McEntire joined the cast of ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular earlier this week. The crime procedural stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars. New episodes will debut this fall on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET, ABC announced on Tuesday.
TVLine

Magnum Eyes New NBC Home (Report)

Click here to read the full article. Get the paddles, because Magnum P.I. just might have a pulse. Three weeks after CBS unceremoniously cancelled the island drama — and barely a week after TVLine first told you that lead producer Universal TV was shopping the series — there is a report that some combination of NBC and USA Network might offer Thomas a new place to hang his floral shirts. Our sister site Deadline is hearing that one scenario has NBC offering Magnum P.I. Season 5 a home, while sister cabler USA Network reruns the four previous seasons. One sticky wicket in the...
TVLine

Stranger Things 4 Suggests Netflix Will Never Release a Major Title Weekly

Click here to read the full article. With the release of Stranger Things 4, Netflix was gift-wrapped a perfect opportunity to dabble in weekly releases, without the appearance that the likes of Disney+ had made them “blink.” But Netflix instead Netflixed and dropped the first seven episodes (of nine) on May 27, suggesting that perhaps nothing will ever compel the streaming giant to consider weekly rollouts. The arrival of Stranger Things 4 could have been a perfect test case — or heck, even a fun “one-off” — for releasing episodes weekly. Because in addition to the fact that it delivered the...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
soapoperanetwork.com

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Alum Reign Edwards Stars in New Film, ‘Love You Anyway’

“The Bold and the Beautiful” alum Reign Edwards stars in the new film “Love You Anyway” which, using the evolving format of home video, chronicles a young girl from birth to womanhood as she struggles with depression while being forced to find the will to survive with the help of those closest to her, particularly childhood best friend, Lucas (Charlie Gillespie). The cast also includes Gillian White and Akira Akbar.
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner Catches Up With Costars and Jimmy Kimmel at Netflix Panel

“Ozark” star Julia Garner caught up with her fellow costars and late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel during Netflix’s FYSEE event. FYSEE is a Netflix exhibition designed to showcase their top shows during the Emmys voting season. Nominations will be announced on July 12, but before then, potential voters can interact with the cast of various shows through panels, Q&As, and performances.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray Teases ‘Possibility’ of Gibbs & DiNozzo Returning

“NCIS” fans were absolutely devastated when the longtime Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor Mark Harmon made his exit at the beginning of this current season. Now, the TV show is just about to wrap up its 19th season. Ahead of the finale, current “NCIS” star Sean Murray has teased the “possibility” of not just a Gibbs return, but also that of fan-favorite character, former very Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly).
tvinsider.com

Sandra Oh & Awkwafina Hulu Original Sister Comedy Begins Production

Sandra Oh and Awkwafina are teaming up for an original Hulu comedy movie as production on the untitled project gets under way. The film is shooting in LA and New Orleans and is set to wrap production on July 22. It will officially premiere in 2023 as a Hulu Original in the United States and on Star+ and Disney+ in other territories. The production from 20th Century Studios is described as a sister comedy.
TVLine

TVLine Items: Goran Visnjic Joins Vikings, Shadows Teaser and More

Click here to read the full article. Goran Visnjic is taking on a fatherly role on Vikings: Valhalla. The actor has booked a major arc on the Netflix drama as Erik the Red, the legendary Viking father of Leif Eriksson and Freydis, our sister site Deadline reports. The character, who makes his debut in Season 3, is living in exile in Greenland for crimes he committed in Iceland and Norway. (The series was renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 back in March.) In addition to his series-regular gigs on Timeless and ER, Visnjic most recently appeared on The Boys and This Is...
