Elon Musk Wants 10% Job Cuts At Tesla Over “Super Bad Feeling”

By Christopher Smith
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk is citing worries over possible fluctuations in the economy as the reason he wants to cut the workforce at Tesla down by 10%, which was revealed in an email he sent to executives. According to reports, a leaked internal email the founder sent out late on Thursday...

Daily Mail

World’s richest man Elon Musk says recession would be a ‘GOOD’ thing because it’ll hurt lazy work-from-home crowd and ‘foolish’ business owners he says deserve to go bankrupt

Elon Musk said a recession would be 'good' for the economy because it'll hurt work-from-home fans and 'foolish' business owners he believes deserve to go bankrupt. The Tesla billionaire, 50 - who is worth $218billion - has never been shy about sharing his opinions on Twitter and said he thought a recession would be a 'good thing' when asked on Thursday.
Elon Musk
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
Fortune

A record 68% of American households said their savings could cover a $400 emergency in 2021

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last year was a banner year for many American households: Financial well-being reached an all-time high in 2021, as did the share of households that said they could cover a $400 emergency with their savings, according to the Federal Reserve.
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
deseret.com

Elon Musk on housing bubble: ‘They dug their own graves — a lesson we should all take to heart’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently added the housing market into the mix of his Twitter commentary. Musk weighs in on housing: Musk’s commentary stemmed from a tweet by Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus (who uses the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto) saying cryptocurrency was “created as a statement against central bank control” after the Great Recession that followed fallout from the 2008 housing bubble burst, which was fueled by a subprime mortgage crisis.
