Daily Dirt: How about Jennifer Aniston as the new Abby Ewing?

Dermot Mulroney, perhaps best known for starring with Julia Roberts in My Best Friend’s Wedding, has closed a deal to join the cast of Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures’ latest Scream sequel.
The new outing is due to shoot this summer and follows the bloody success of the fifth installment, released in January, which grossed more than $81 million domestically and $140 million worldwide.
