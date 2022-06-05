ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

A Rare Kobe Bryant Rookie Jersey Fetches An Insane Amount of Change On The Auction Block

By Bernard &quot;Beanz&quot; Smalls
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1thKch_0g1blfK400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qj0KI_0g1blfK400

Source: Robert Laberge / Getty


A jersey worn by the late Kobe Bryant is the latest piece of sports memorabilia to fetch a ridiculous amount of money.

TMZ Sports exclusively reports Kobe Bryant’s rookie jersey sold for a mind-blowing $2,735,546 million. According to the celebrity gossip site, it’s “the only one publicly known/available.”

The highly-coveted no.8 jersey was put on the auction block at SCP Auctions and fetched 26 bids before the purple and gold multi-million dollar collectible was sold to one lucky and insanely wealthy individual.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SCP Auctions (@scpauctions)

Kobe Bryant reportedly wore the jersey five times, two of those occasions being home games against Karl Malone and John Stockton-led Utah Jazz during the 1996-1997 NBA playoffs. The games were played on May 8 and 10.

The Lakers won the May 8 matchup 104-84, with Bryant dropping 19 points in 19 minutes. Down 2-1 in the series, the Lakers lost the May 10 game 110-95. During the series, the Black Mamba famously came off the bench and only scored 9 points in 28 minutes in the loss. NBA fans will also recall this is the same series Bryant shot four airballs in Utah’s series-clinching win.

It would be the last time Kobe Bryant struggled mightily in the playoffs. He would eventually win five titles with Los Angeles Lakers and cement his legacy as one of the greatest NBA players ever.

SCP also sold a mint condition 1/1 Kobe patch auto that sold for $12,000 and a rare 1997 Precious Metal Gems Kobe Bryant card that sold for over $403K.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SCP Auctions (@scpauctions)

Since the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, other items hit the auction block, including his game-worn high school basketball jersey and a basketball hoop from his childhood home.

Even his signature Nike sneakers have become a hot commodity among sneaker enthusiasts and NBA players. They all instantly sell out when the sportswear company drops a limited pair.

Just recently, Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, announced the Bryant estate would continue its business venture with Nike.

We expect more Kobe Bryant valuables to hit the block. Congrats to the unknown buyer whose bank account is now $3 million lighter.

Photo: Robert Laberge / Getty

Comments / 0

Related
lakersnation.com

Lakers Video: Darvin Ham & Kobe Bryant Compete In 1997 Dunk Contest

Twenty-five years before Darvin Ham became the Los Angeles Lakers head coach, he was battling with a familiar franchise legend — Kobe Bryant. The two were in the midst of the 1997 NBA Dunk Contest in Cleveland, which Bryant won in a memorable way. Ham rocked the rim with a powerful windmill and 360 jam while Bryant settled for more finesse with a through the legs dunk for the win.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Michael Jordan Is Reportedly Set To Meet With Prominent Coach

Michael Jordan has the pivotal task of finding the Charlotte Hornets' next head coach. According to a report, he's considering a prominent name in the sport. Jordan will reportedly be meeting with longtime former NBA head coach Mike D'Antoni for the Hornets' head coach position later this week. D'Antoni has...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Yardbarker

Rumored Lakers hire recently made unflattering LeBron James comments

The Los Angeles Lakers’ potential new hire might have an awkward first morning coffee session with LeBron James. Reports on Monday indicated that the Lakers could hire retired ex-NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace to be an assistant on head coach Darvin Ham’s staff. Wallace coached in college last season for the Memphis Tigers and was teammates with Ham on the Detroit Pistons in the mid-2000s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reality Tea

Drew Sidora Implies She Dated LeBron James Again

Drew Sidora is lost without her defunct leader, Porsha Williams, on this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. It’s actually painful to watch her scenes with Ralph Pittman. And don’t get me started on that prophet-for-profit “therapist” they’ve been seeing… Drew’s main goal so far this season has been trying to prove why she is on the show, and it’s coming […] The post Drew Sidora Implies She Dated LeBron James Again appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Malone
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Vanessa Bryant
Larry Brown Sports

Gary Payton goes viral for awesome shirt at Finals in support of his son

Gary Payton made three Finals appearances during his NBA career, winning one ring. Now he is showing support in the perfect way now that his son is in the NBA Finals as well. The retired Basketball Hall of Famer Payton was at Sunday’s Game 2 of the Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics. Payton attended with former Seattle SuperSonics teammate Detlef Schrempf.
SEATTLE, WA
People

Magic Johnson Celebrates Son EJ's 30th Birthday: 'So Honored and Blessed'

Magic Johnson was on hand to celebrate his son EJ Johnson's milestone birthday over the weekend. EJ turned 30 on Saturday and marked the occasion with a trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in California before hitting the town for a family dinner. Magic, 62, posed alongside wife...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Jersey#Tmz Sports#Scp Auctions#Instagram#Scpauctions#Utah Jazz
The Spun

Dustin Johnson's Wife Trending Following His Controversial Decision

Dustin Johnson announced on Tuesday he's leaving the PGA Tour, effective immediately, for LIV Golf. "For right now, I've resigned my membership on the tour and I'm going to play [LIV] for now," Johnson said, via ESPN.com. "That's the plan." This probably isn't gaining as much attention as it should....
GOLF
NBC Sports

Draymond fires at Perk again after Finals assists milestone

Not even making NBA Finals history can tear Draymond Green away from a good old-fashioned feud. So when the Warriors veteran moved up to No. 10 on the all-time Finals assists list during Golden State's 107-88 Game 2 win against the Boston Celtics on Sunday night, he of course took the opportunity to fire shots at his longtime adversary Kendrick Perkins.
NBA
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 37 “Hare”

In an effort to expand MJ’s legacy beyond his NBA career, the Jumpman has continued to add new shoes to the Air Jordan line-up, doing so now many years after the athlete’s retirement. And while very few of these can rival the history and importance of offerings such as the Air Jordan 1, they do serve an important role in moving the brand forward. But that doesn’t mean the team has forgotten their roots, either, as the Air Jordan 37, which was leaked just this past weekend, is to release in a “Hare” inspired colorway.
BASKETBALL
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Remember A Legendary Kobe Bryant Quote

Sometimes it’s good to remember just how driven, talented, and special Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers was. There is no doubt that he’s easily one of the greatest to ever play the game and one of the most iconic Lakers in history. But beyond the glitz,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Grant Hill On The Time When The Lakers Almost Traded Kobe Bryant For Him: "Phil Jackson Might Have Been Interested In The Idea But Nothing Ever Came Off It Further Than Him Sort Of Maybe Pushing For It."

When we think of the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant's image simultaneously comes to our mind. Such was the impact of the Mamba on fans of the glorious franchise. Kobe spent 20 years in the league and he was part of the Purple & Gold in each and every season of his career. During his stint with the legendary franchise, Bryant helped the Lakers in winning five NBA Championships.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

1992 MVP Race: Michael Jordan Won Easily With 900 Points, Dennis Rodman Was Surprisingly In The Top 10

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest player of all time and the 1992 MVP Award is a fine example of why. In one of the closest and most exciting MVP races ever, Michael Jordan beat out a mix of Hall of Famers who had MVP seasons suitable for contention for the award. The 1992 season was a special year for Michael Jordan, who won both the MVP and captured his second-straight NBA title to continue building his dynasty. The GOAT was simply on an entirely different level that year, as the most dominant two-way player in the game.
NBA
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy