ServiceNow to Acquire Hitch Works to Help Customers Address Talent Gaps

Click here to read the full article. “We saw an enormous opportunity to transform how retailers work with their brands,” Lightspeed CEO JP Chauvet said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: Affirm x Stripe, Bolt Lays Off 250 After ABG LawsuitHow Resale Tech Startup Recurate Plans to Spend $14M Series ARetail Tech: Klarna Cuts 10% of Workforce, Walmart Commits to RFID, GreyOrange Raises $110 MillionBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO