Business

ServiceNow to Acquire Hitch Works to Help Customers Address Talent Gaps

By AIT News Desk
 3 days ago

Acquisition will help companies match people to projects and elevate employee learning, development, and workforce planning. ServiceNow announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Hitch Works, a skills mapping and intelligence company. Hitch will add a new layer of AI-powered skills insights to the industry-leading Now Platform to help customers...

pymnts

Home Depot, Adobe to Expand Consumers’ Omnichannel Experience

Adobe and Home Depot are deepening their partnership in a bid to add more insights and improve customer service, according to a Tuesday (June 7) press release. The partnership will see Adobe adding “comprehensive insights” to help refine marketing investments. It’s a continuation of the way Home Depot added digital tools like web analytics and A/B testing with its earlier work with Adobe, along with Creative Cloud applications for designing new tools.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Advancing Automation Technology Could Help Vertical Farms Achieve Profitability, Finds IDTechEx

BOSTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDTechEx has recently released "Vertical Farming 2022-2032", a market research report exploring the technology and market factors of the vertical farming industry, which has attracted much attention from investors over recent years. The vertical farming industry raised over $1 billion in funding in 2021, a record high that exceeded the combined funding generated in 2018 and 2019.
AGRICULTURE
freightwaves.com

Elephant in the room: Aim to optimize, not cut, logistics costs

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Ocean rates are up. Trucking rates are high. Airfreight rates are up. And the global supply chain is in crisis. So why does Greg Aimi believe the answer is to eat an elephant?. The Gartner vice president of research and logistics technologies hosted a...
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Bud raises $80M more to expand its AI-based open banking platform, used to power lending tools and more

Ed Maslaveckas, the CEO and co-founder, told TechCrunch the investment, a Series B, will be used both for R&D — specifically to further build out its artificial intelligence-based tools — and for international expansion. The company today’s tech appears to be based around natural language (that language being English). It is live in the U.K., Australia and New Zealand and it plans to expand to two more countries this year. It won’t say which ones but it has a lot of multinational investors, including some out of another English-speaking market, the United States.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Walmart Is Opening 4 New High-Tech Fulfillment Centers With Robots and Machine Learning

Click here to read the full article. Walmart is introducing some new fulfillment centers with a high-tech twist. The big-box retailer announced on Friday that it will build four new “next generation” fulfillments centers over the next three years, each of which will feature high-tech adjustments including robotics and machine learning. The first of these centers is set to open this summer in Joliet, Illinois. The goal is for these centers “to set an entirely new precedent for us on the speed of fulfillment while continuing to create a positive work environment for our associates,” wrote Walmart’s U.S. SVP of innovation and...
JOLIET, IL
The Associated Press

BigBear.ai Announces Key Leadership Appointments in Finance and Corporate Development

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022-- BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that it has expanded its leadership team to better execute on its growth strategy. Effective June 13, 2022, current Chief Financial Officer Josh Kinley will take a new role as Chief Corporate Development Officer, and former Amazon executive Julie Peffer will become Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

Facebook user’s quest to recover hacked business account highlights lack of customer service

When Tiffany White had her Facebook accounts hacked and couldn’t log in, she lost a lot. The Seattle-area entrepreneur spent at least $10,000 on advertising for her business page, GC Jewelry Collection, which had nearly 53,000 followers. Her personal page included photos of her 11-year-old daughter, and her sister, who died unexpectedly three years ago from cardiac arrest at the age of 29.
SEATTLE, WA
thefastmode.com

Calix Launches New India Development Center in Bengaluru

To continue driving the innovation behind its industry-leading platforms and solutions, Calix announced the grand opening of the Calix India Development Center (CIDC) in Bengaluru, India. The 21,000-square-foot facility will expand research and development (R&D), Commercial Operations, and Marketing to support the next phase of hypergrowth for Calix. Calix chose...
BUSINESS
pymnts

UK Digital Bank Zopa Unveils BNPL Offering

Digital bank Zopa is hoping to capitalize on the United Kingdom’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) market — worth 6 billion British pounds (about $7.5 billion) — with a new suite of regulated products of its own, according to published reports Wednesday (June 8). The BNPL service...
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Join Millions of Businesses Using This Payment Platform

There are a lot of transactions taking place every day. With over 31 million small businesses in the United States, competition is thick. And if you’re spending your time looking for ways to help your products or services reach their intended consumer base, you better be ready to process their money when a sale happens. It sounds simple, but with businesses going remote and global, the number of questions surrounding how to most effectively and safely process payments grows every day.
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Walgreens Taps Digital Payments and Data to Reinvent the Customer Journey

New year, new world. That could sum up 2022, but it’s a bit more involved. If we weren’t thinking about health often enough before, that behavior’s been replaced by a hypervigilance that has wide-ranging impacts. We see it from retail settings to smartphone doctor appointments that went from rare to routine just like that.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Software Firm Ximedes Buys Payments Startup Ginger Ahead of European Expansion

European software firm Ximedes is acquiring online payments startup Ginger for undisclosed terms to strengthen Ximedes’ ability to deliver end-to-end solutions to financial institutions (FIs). With Ginger, Ximedes can combine software-as-a-service (SaaS) payments with its existing software development capabilities, according to a recent press release. Headquartered in Haarlem, Noord-Holland,...
SOFTWARE
Sourcing Journal

How Lightspeed’s Updates Serve Brands and Buyers

Click here to read the full article. “We saw an enormous opportunity to transform how retailers work with their brands,” Lightspeed CEO JP Chauvet said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: Affirm x Stripe, Bolt Lays Off 250 After ABG LawsuitHow Resale Tech Startup Recurate Plans to Spend $14M Series ARetail Tech: Klarna Cuts 10% of Workforce, Walmart Commits to RFID, GreyOrange Raises $110 MillionBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
RETAIL
International Business Times

Amazon's Consumer Chief To Jump To Logistics Startup Flexport As CEO

Dave Clark, the Amazon.com Inc executive who built a delivery arm to rival major cargo companies, will join logistics technology startup Flexport as chief executive in September, he said on Wednesday in a LinkedIn post. Amazon announced last week that Clark planned to leave his role as CEO of its...
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

Salesforce Launches a Pilot NFT Platform, Won’t Support PoW Blockchains

The technology giant did not specify which blockchains will be supported by NFT Cloud. On Wednesday, American software firm Salesforce announced the launch of a pilot NFT platform – NFT Cloud – on which users can mint and trade such digital assets. However, the company has not revealed details regarding when the platform will be available to users, nor wallets or blockchains the platform will support.
SOFTWARE
Cheddar News

Robotics Automation Technology Company Symbotic, Aiming to Transform Supply Chains, Debuts on Nasdaq

Robotics automation technology company Symbotic made its market debut on the Nasdaq via a SPAC merger with SVF Investment Corp. 3, a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of SoftBank Investment Advisers. Symbotic rang the Opening Bell at the Nasdaq to celebrate the occasion this morning. Its debut on Wall Street comes amid an urgent need for logistics solutions, as it aims to reimagine supply chains with its A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Tom Earnst, CFO of Symbotic, and Vikas Parekh, managing partner at Softbank Investment Advisors, join Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
TECHNOLOGY
foodlogistics.com

Seaports to Deploy 150,000-Plus AGVs by 2027

Seaports globally have increased their automation solutions or kickstarted automation initiatives to mitigate port congestion, according to ABI Research. In fact, equipment like gantries, automated port gates, stacking cranes and horizontal transport solutions, such as automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are experiencing worldwide deployments in seaports at a CAGR rate of over 26% from 2022-2027, exceeding 150,000 global deployments by 2027.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Onfleet Raises $23 Million To Grow Last-Mile Software Platform

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Once a cost base for businesses, last-mile delivery has gradually transformed from an afterthought into a nearly $200 billion industry. Investors, unsurprisingly, are taking notice. Bay Area-based Onfleet is the...
SOFTWARE

