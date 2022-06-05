ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transition Bio Closes $50 Million Series A Financing to Accelerate Biomolecular Condensate Drug Discovery

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 3 days ago

Transition Bio, Inc., a microfluidics-driven drug discovery platform company using biophysical sciences and artificial intelligence tools to map and modulate biomolecular condensates, announced its $50 million Series A financing, led by Northpond Ventures and joined by Taiho Ventures, Bristol Myers Squibb and Magnetic Ventures. Lifeforce Capital, the lead investor from the...

