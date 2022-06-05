Desktop Metal and Concurrent Technologies Corporation to Advance 3D Printed Sand-Casting Mold Technology through DLA Contract Worth a Potential $15 Million

Molecular simulation has become an integral part of the DNA/RNA nanotechnology research pipeline. In particular, understanding the dynamics of structures and single-molecule events has improved the precision of nanoscaffolds and diagnostic tools. Here we present oxView, a design tool for visualization, design, editing and analysis of simulations of DNA, RNA and nucleic acid"“protein nanostructures. oxView provides an accessible software platform for designing novel structures, tweaking existing designs, preparing them for simulation in the oxDNA/RNA molecular simulation engine and creating visualizations of simulation results. In several examples, we present procedures for using the tool, including its advanced features that couple the design capabilities with a coarse-grained simulation engine and scripting interface that can programmatically edit structures and facilitate design of complex structures from multiple substructures. These procedures provide a practical basis from which researchers, including experimentalists with limited computational experience, can integrate simulation and 3D visualization into their existing research programs.
Comments / 0