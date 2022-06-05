ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desktop Metal and Concurrent Technologies Corporation to Advance 3D Printed Sand-Casting Mold Technology through DLA Contract Worth a Potential $15 Million

By AIT News Desk
 3 days ago

Project will develop the science and engineering of 3D printed sand-casting molds. The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has awarded Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) a prime contract worth a potential $15 million to demonstrate the practicality of producing obsolete critical castings through 3D printed sand-casting mold technology. In addition, the project will...

Phys.org

Using advanced microscopy to nanoengineer new materials for computing and electronics

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Korea's Sungkyunkwan University are using advanced microscopy to nanoengineer promising materials for computing and electronics in a beyond-Moore era. Historically, computers have become faster and more powerful by Moore's Law, an observation that technology advances as transistor sizes shrink. Today's nanometer-scale transistors are...
ENGINEERING
Vice

Fastest Supercomputer to Ever Exist Breaks the 'Exascale' Barrier

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. For the first time, a supercomputer has officially broken the exaflop ceiling and become the most powerful computer to ever exist. The Frontier supercomputer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory was able to demonstrate performance of more than...
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Researchers working to recover rare-earth elements and secure critical materials for clean energy technologies

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory are using state-of-the-art methods to shed light on chemical separations needed to recover rare-earth elements and secure critical materials for clean energy technologies. Bastnäsite deposits in the United States are rich in rare-earth metals but must be mined and separated from unwanted minerals through...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

US battery production enters new era as Solid Power’s pilot production line debuts

The new facility, unlike the company’s previous pre-pilot line, will be “highly inflexible,” said Doug Campbell, Solid Power’s CEO. In the battery world, an inflexible pilot line is a good thing — it means that the company is honing its production skills with an eye toward commercialization. Mass production, after all, relies on repeatedly performing a sequence of refined steps over and over again without any surprises.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Believe Death May Be Reversible Through Computers and Robots

The Singularity’s theoretical merge of man and machine is opening new doors of science and technology. This article is based on technology and science postings, and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:LiveScience.com, Metro.Co.uk, Dr. Ian Pearson, Futurism.com, Stanford Computer Science, Villanova University, and NPR.org.
scitechdaily.com

4,100 Feet Underground, Scientists Test a Unique Geothermal Energy System

Team collaborates on assembling and testing “rock star” system 4,100 feet underground. A team of scientists has assembled a first-of-its-kind system to help them understand how to harness energy from deep below ground. The Stimulation and Flow System is the newest “rock star” from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Good News Network

Scientists Discover Breakthrough Method of Making Advanced Electronics With H20

Water is the secret ingredient in a simple way to create key components for solar cells, X-ray detectors and other optoelectronics devices. The next generation of photovoltaics, semiconductors, and LEDs could be made using perovskites—an exciting and versatile nanomaterial with a crystal structure. Perovskites have already shown similar efficiency...
CHEMISTRY
ScienceAlert

Scientists Just Measured a Mechanical Quantum System Without Destroying It

There's a key aspect of quantum computing you may not have thought about before. Called 'quantum non-​demolition measurements', they refer to observing certain quantum states without destroying them in the process. If we want to put together a functioning quantum computer, not having it break down every second while calculations are made would obviously be helpful. Now, scientists have described a new technique for recording quantum non-demolition measurements that shows a lot of promise. In this case, the research involved mechanical quantum systems – objects that are relatively large in quantum computing terms, but exceedingly tiny for us. They use mechanical motion...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Mobile Communications Beyond 5G With New “Beam-Steering” Technology

A new beam-steering antenna that increases the efficiency of data transmission, and opens up frequencies for mobile communications that are inaccessible to currently used technologies has been revealed by scientists from the University of Birmingham, UK. In telecommunications, 5G is the fifth-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks and the...
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Developing the next generation of quantum algorithms and materials

Quantum computers are expected to revolutionize the way researchers solve difficult computing problems. These computers are being designed to tackle major challenges in fundamental research areas, such as quantum chemistry. In its current stage of development, quantum computing is still very sensitive to noise and disruptive factors in the environment. This makes quantum computing "noisy" as quantum bits—or qubits—lose information by getting out of sync, a process called decoherence.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Experts chip away at corrosion for the future of fusion

Practical fusion energy is not just a dream at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Experts in fusion and material science are working together to develop solutions that will make a fusion pilot plant—and ultimately carbon-free, abundant fusion electricity—possible. As head of the lab's Fusion Nuclear...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

How the Future of Robotics Will Shape the Future of Our Planet

Christopher Atkeson, roboticist and a professor at the Robotics Institute and Human-Computer Interaction Institute at Carnegie Mellon University, joins Cheddar Reveals to discuss what the robots of the future will look like, the role they will play in society and different industries, and if they will they ever reach human-level sentience.
ENGINEERING
yankodesign.com

Medical cast concept uses recycled materials and sustainable methods

When you get a broken arm or leg, one of the things that you can do to help it heal is to put the limb in a cast. They all look almost the same with their usual white color and with the material made from cement. The only thing you can do to make it look different is to have your friends sign it or even get someone to put some graffiti-like art on it so you have something nice to look at while recovering (and while it’s itching like crazy). What if there was a more interesting-looking and more sustainable option to give people a better cast experience?
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

MIT Chemists Design New Light-Powered Catalysts That Could Aid in Manufacturing

When coated onto plastic tubing, the catalysts could act on chemicals flowing through, helping to synthesize drugs and other compounds. A new type of photoredox catalyst, designed by MIT chemists, may make it easier to incorporate light-driven reactions into continuous flow manufacturing processes. The key is their insolubility, which allows them to be used over and over again.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Toward 4D printing with structural colors

The colors in the world around us are produced through either absorption of light by molecules (pigmentary colors) or scattering of light by nanostructures (structural colors). Nature provides many spectacular examples of structural colors—the bright colors of some butterflies, beetles, fish or birds (think peacocks) are due to nanostructures that cause the reflected light waves to overlap. Structural coloration occurs on surfaces with a nanostructure with dimensions similar to those of the wavelength of the incident light (typically below a micron). These ordered nanostructures are known as photonic crystals.
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

Atomic-Scale Window Into Superconductivity Paves Way for Advanced New Quantum Materials

New technique helps researchers understand unconventional superconductors. One of nature’s most fascinating quantum phenomena is superconductivity. When a superconducting material is cooled below its critical temperature, electricity can flow without any losses and magnetic fields are expelled. These remarkable properties make superconductors very useful in a wide range of...
PHYSICS
technologynetworks.com

PerkinElmer Launches BioQule NGS System to Automate Library Preparation

PerkinElmer today announced the launch of the research use only (RUO) BioQule™ NGS System – an automated benchtop solution for next-generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation of up to eight samples. By incorporating automated thermocycling, integrated quality control through optical quantification and robust liquid handling technology into a single device, the BioQule NGS System enables researchers to produce high quality NGS libraries that yield reliable, reproducible results in a variety of applications requiring genomic analysis.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Design and simulation of DNA, RNA and hybrid protein"“nucleic acid nanostructures with oxView

Molecular simulation has become an integral part of the DNA/RNA nanotechnology research pipeline. In particular, understanding the dynamics of structures and single-molecule events has improved the precision of nanoscaffolds and diagnostic tools. Here we present oxView, a design tool for visualization, design, editing and analysis of simulations of DNA, RNA and nucleic acid"“protein nanostructures. oxView provides an accessible software platform for designing novel structures, tweaking existing designs, preparing them for simulation in the oxDNA/RNA molecular simulation engine and creating visualizations of simulation results. In several examples, we present procedures for using the tool, including its advanced features that couple the design capabilities with a coarse-grained simulation engine and scripting interface that can programmatically edit structures and facilitate design of complex structures from multiple substructures. These procedures provide a practical basis from which researchers, including experimentalists with limited computational experience, can integrate simulation and 3D visualization into their existing research programs.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

